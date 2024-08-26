American baffled by the word 'washroom' during first trip to Canada

From bagged milk to ketchup chips, many exclusively Canadian things seem to baffle Americans, and it looks like the term "washroom" is also one of them.

Husband and wife Tiktokers Shelby and Dylan, who go by "shelbanddyl" online, shared a hilarious and viral video of their time in Canada.

The couple was in Victoria, B.C., during a stop on their Alaskan cruise.

It appears that Dylan was immediately stunned by Canadian terminology as he passed a sign that said "washroom."

"What in the world is a washroom?" he asked. "And what are they washing in there?"

Then he realized that when Canadians say "washroom," it's the equivalent of Americans saying "restroom" or "bathroom."

"The only thing I wash in there is my hands," he continued before his wife interjected.

"Do you rest in a restroom?" she quipped.

"That's a good point. They don't make much sense," concluded Dylan.

Shelby then asked how Dylan felt being in Canada, and he got right to the point.

"Oddly enough, American," he said.

He added that he had seen "a lot more …horses and carriages in Canada."

"But I feel like that's more of a tourist thing. Will someone please let me know that? Or are y'all just stuck in the 1800s?" he continued.

Folks in the comment had a field day with Dylan's hilarious observations.

"I didn't know 'washrooms' was a 'Canadian' thing I thought it was normal 😂," said one person.

"I asked the border officer where was the 'restroom' when I entered the US border and they looked so shell-shocked," said one American commenter.

"As soon as you mentioned the horses, I was like, 'Sounds like Victoria,'" another individual added.

"The carriages are definitely for the tourists 😂. We do indeed have cars," an additional commenter confirmed.

As for Dylan's final observations on Canada, he concluded that it's a "cool" place to visit.

"I would like to see more of it … I've sniffed it," he joked. "It sniffs, kinda like horse manure."