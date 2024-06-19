A TTC bus terminal will be closed for construction project lasting until 2025

A TTC bus loop is scheduled to shut down next week and remain closed for months, a disruption that will affect several surface routes.

The transit agency is advising passengers that, effective June 23, 2024, the bus terminal at Jane Station will be closed in advance of a lengthy pavement repair project. A construction notice shared by the TTC states the work will last from mid-July 2024 all the way to early 2025.

Renovations will be carried out as part of the TTC's State of Good Repair Program and will improve the current Jane bus loop by replacing damaged sections of asphalt with new concrete patches that are better suited to handle buses' heavy loads and preserve the structure of the loop.

During the lengthy construction period, the TTC will be redirecting all routes that typically use the loop to nearby subway stations, and buses will continue to stop on-street outside of Jane Station.

Throughout construction, the TTC will maintain access to subway platforms and pedestrian access along sidewalks will be open and safely separated from the job site with fencing.

Locals can expect noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities to occur primarily between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, and the TTC has stated that "efforts will be made to keep levels to a minimum."



However, some work is expected to occur during overnight and weekend hours, which the transit agency says is part of efforts "to complete the work as quickly as possible."