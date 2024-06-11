Ontario engineer says he can't find a job even after 400 applications

A viral video posted by a former McMaster University student and engineer is igniting heated discussions regarding the province's competitive job market and rising unemployment.

The clip, uploaded on TikTok by user @abood.eng, begins with the engineer explaining how gruelling it's been to find a job after completing university.

"Can somebody explain to me how I'm 400 job applications in, couple of interviews, multiple with the same company, an hour and a half interview, no job offer," he says.

"An engineer from a Canadian university, respectable university, no job. What the f*ck is going on? Like I'm either stupid, I'm ugly, what's going on? What's the secret? I just want to know. People in HR, explain to me. Do I have co-op experience? Yes. Did I have a job coming out of university? Yes. What is it? What am I missing?" he continues.

Literally thousands of people applying for the same jobs. Lol



"The issue is not with the jobs, there's jobs everywhere, I'm applying everywhere. I will accept any salary, any position, anywhere in the world. I'm not even restricted to Canada bro, I'll go to Zimbabwe. Where is the issue?"

The video was quickly reshared across various social media platforms including Reddit, where many sympathized with the engineer and shared their own difficulties with finding a job in Canada.

"I feel for this guy. I did my mechanical engineering undergrad from McGill and even worked in Montreal and Toronto for 7 years (it was pure luck I landed my first job which led to the second job), but career progression was SLOW, and even with that much experience and a P.ENG license I'd get ghosted on hundreds of applications," one person wrote on Reddit.

"To be fair, there's kind of too many engineers out there, not saying their jobs aren't important, it's just become an over-saturated field, especially for mechanical," another person said.

"I am on the same boat man. I don't understand why landing a job has become mission impossible these days. I just don't get it," one comment reads.

Others shared useful tips for those struggling to find a job in today's cutthroat market.

"My biggest tip would be to apply to places you already did your internships/co-ops at since you already have connections there and they're more likely to hire you. I would also get someone to look over your resume. Practicing interviews with someone can be helpful," one user recommended.

According to the provincial government, Ontario's employment rate increased to 6.5 per cent in February 2024 from 6.2 per cent in January. The province's unemployment rate has increased significantly since falling to a near-record low in April 2023 (5.1 per cent).