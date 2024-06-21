Ontario's oppressive heat wave is over but July threatens more scorching weather

Weather-weary Ontario residents will finally see some relief from a sizzling heat wave on Friday, but the break from above-normal temps may be short-lived.

After enduring the first brutal heat wave of the year, Southern Ontario could be due for an uncomfortable July, according to a concerning temperature outlook for the coming month.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) monthly temperature outlook suggests that portions of the province will experience above-average July temperatures.

Though the map's colouration cuts off at the Canadian border (typical Americans), it is evident that much of Southern Ontario will fall within a patch of above-normal temperatures next month with a probability of 70 to 80 per cent.

Meteorologist Anthony Farnell compared the forecast to the oppressive "heat dome" that has engulfed much of the northeast for the past several days.

Look familiar? NOAA July forecast just updated and looks a whole lot like the heat dome setup we are dealing with this week in the northeast US and Canada. pic.twitter.com/atIE3Y1xmA — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) June 20, 2024

Even areas of Ontario outside of this patch can expect a high probability of above-average temps in July, with a 60 to 70 per cent chance of above-normal temps for areas of western and central Ontario.

In Toronto, temperatures in the mid-to-high 20s will close out June leading into the start of July, though it looks like the mercury could begin climbing again after this brief reprieve from the heat.