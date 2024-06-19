CP24 is leaving its iconic Queen Street location in Toronto

An internal memo sent to employees by Bell Media president Sean Cohan reveals that CP24 will be moving out of its iconic Queen Street West building and moving its news operations.

According to the memo, CP24 is anticipated to move into Bell Media's Agincourt campus this October, while BNN is expected to move in the third quarter of 2025.

Cohan revealed that Bell Media would also be pausing the redevelopment of its 299 Queen St. W. building. The company had previously announced the redevelopment of the heritage building in March 2022 in anticipation of the Ontario Line construction.

It's not clear at this time if CP24's iconic news truck crashing through a wall on the side of the building will be removed or if other programs and radio stations, including The Social, Your Morning, or eTalk, will be required to move as well.

"We are establishing a permanent news hub at our spacious Agincourt campus. The hub will be home to BNN, CP24 CTV National News, CTV News Channel, CTVNews.ca, and CTV News Toronto," Cohan wrote in the memo.

"With all of Bell Media's Toronto-based news operations together in one location, teams will be able to work more closely and collaboratively together."

News of CP24's relocation comes just a few months after Bell Media's parent company, Bell Canada Enterprises, cut 4,800 jobs from its workforce nationwide.