Canadians may be eligible for these class-action settlements

With the continued high cost of living, Canadians may be looking to make some more cash.

You may already be working a side hustle or maybe you've taken on a new budgeting strategy to save some money.

But nothing beats making extra money by just having to fill out a few online forms and that's often the case when it comes to class-action settlements.

Here are some class-action settlements some Canadians could soon cash in on, pending eligibility.

Canadian iPhone users hoping to cash in on an Apple class-action lawsuit settlement can submit their claims.

A BC Supreme Court judge approved the $14.4 million settlement in March.

The class action was launched in 2018 against Apple Inc. and Apple Canada, claiming that performance mitigation features of Apple's iOS software (versions 10.2.1, 10.3, 11, and/or 11.2 for iPhones) caused defects, leading the iPhones to "prematurely age, degrade, or shut down unexpectedly." The software updates also caused defects in the iPhone batteries, which led to the ordeal becoming known as "batterygate."

Apple denied the allegations in the class action, and the settlement does not admit to wrongdoing or fault on its behalf. The tech giant had previously agreed to collectively pay between $11,137,500 and $14,427,500 to impacted iPhone users in Canada.

Eligible Canadians could receive between $17.50 and $150, depending on how many people apply for the settlement. According to the class action's website, the deadline to submit a claim is September 2, 2024.

WestJet has proposed a multimillion-dollar settlement in a class action regarding its baggage.

Evolink Law Group published a notice of the proposed $12.5 million settlement earlier in June. The proposal does not mean WestJet is admitting liability.

This class action includes people in Canada and anywhere else in the world who paid a fee for their first checked bag on flights booked directly with WestJet for travel between October 29, 2014, and July 29, 2017, (for Canadian domestic flights) or between January 6, 2016, and February 27, 2019, (for international flights), and whose itineraries were booked pursuant to a tariff that included the free baggage fee stipulation.

You don't have to do anything for now if you meet the eligibility requirements. A settlement has to be approved by the court first. An approval hearing is slated for 10 am PT on October 11, 2024, at the Vancouver Law Courts at 800 Smithe Street in Vancouver, BC.

A $15.175 million eBook class-action settlement was approved in Canada in May.

Litigators at Branch MacMaster LLP, Sylvestre Painchaud SENCRL, Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP, and Berger Montague (Canada) P.C. announced that courts in Ontario and Quebec approved the nationwide price-fixing-related settlement.

"Anyone who purchased eBooks in Canada from April 1, 2010, to March 10, 2017, may be eligible to receive compensation," a press release reads.

The settlement does not equate to an admission of wrongdoing by the defending parties but represents a compromise of disputed claims.

At least $10 million will be distributed to eligible individuals who fill out a claims form.

Anyone who bought 12 or more eligible eBooks using a Google, Amazon or Sony account or whose iTunes or Kobo accounts are inactive or associated with a valid email address can submit a compensation claim.

If you are eligible, you must submit a claim no later than August 29 this year using this link.

A proposed national class action has commenced against Whirlpool and Home Depot for allegedly defective KitchenAid and Whirlpool dishwasher models since 2013, according to Charney Lawyers.

The law firm notes that Canadians who purchased one of these dishwashers from Home Depot or another retailer may be eligible for this class action.

The claim alleges the dishwashers are defective because of a part that can prematurely fail, causing water leaks whenever the dishwasher is used.

There are no specifics yet regarding how much Canadians could get but eligible customers can register with Charney Lawyers here or email them at kgalts@charneylawyers.com.

With files from Imaan Sheikh and Isabelle Docto.