Two Ontario cities crowned as having best job opportunities for newcomers

Whether you're still in the process or you've just made the move, Canada has several major cities where you can find the best job opportunities.

To help you with your research, Moneysense, a personal finance magazine, compared the best places in Canada for newcomers. The report considers several factors, such as employment opportunities, cost of living, and housing. The result: six of the top Canadian cities where immigrants could live and work.

So whether you'd rather live in a city with a cozy small-town feel or a fast-paced tech hub, read on to find the best fit.

Toronto, Ontario

Toronto is the most populated city in Canada, home to 3 million people — 6.5 million if you include the surrounding Greater Toronto Area. And there's a reason why it draws people from around the world.

"The GTA is also Canada's business and financial powerhouse, where you'll find the country's largest stock exchange and the headquarters of many banks and other financial institutions," reads the report. "It's a hub for other industries, too, including tech, health care, real estate, insurance, trade, telecommunications, entertainment, tourism and more."

It's also a great place to live if you're a sports fan, as it's home to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto Blue Jays, and Toronto Football Club.

Job opportunities: Industries with the most openings include technology, finance, healthcare, and engineering.

Types of job openings:

Technology: Software engineers, program managers, business analysts, network technicians, and DevOps engineers

Finance: Bookkeepers, financial analysts, accountants, financial advisors, internal auditors, and payroll specialists

Health care: Pharmacy assistants, registered nurses, pharmacy technicians, dental secretaries, medical secretaries, and medical receptionists

Engineering: Mechanical engineers, electrical engineering technicians, estimators, civil engineers, project engineers, structural engineers, and automation engineers

Cost of living: The cost of living in Toronto is high. Not including housing, the average monthly cost for a family of four is around $5,545. In 2023, the province's average auto insurance cost was $1,780.

Cost of housing: Housing here is pricey. In 2023, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,691 and $1,958 for a two-bedroom apartment. A detached house in the GTA costs an average of $1,443,612, while a condo costs $695,345.

Ottawa, Ontario

Another Ontario city made the list for its "rich cultural heritage" and fantastic job opportunities. Although technology, aerospace, defence, and tourism companies are booming, the city's largest employer is the federal government.

"Ottawa is home to the scenic Rideau Canal — a UNESCO World Heritage site — and boasts wonderful historic and modern architecture, making it a wonderful place to explore for singles and families alike," reads the report.

Job opportunities: Industries with the most openings include technology, aerospace, defence, and tourism.

Types of job openings:

Technology: Software engineers, security analysts, program managers, network technicians, and DevOps engineers

Aerospace: Scientists, software engineers, project planners, procurement managers, and legal professionals

Defence: Scientists, security analysts, program leaders, translators, and project managers

Tourism: Coordinators, translators, marketing managers, marketing assistants, hotel managers, and sales managers

Cost of living: Not including housing, the average monthly cost for a family of four is around $5,657. As of 2023, the average price of auto insurance was $1,780.

Cost of housing: In 2023, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,409 and $1,693 for a two-bedroom apartment. A single-family home costs an average of $708,500, while an apartment costs $417,000.

Vancouver, BC

You won't need to worry about adjusting to the cold if you move to Vancouver because the city sees relatively mild temperatures in winter compared to other cities. Not only is it an excellent place for outdoor enthusiasts, but the city also has a lot to offer when it comes to arts, culture, and sports (it's home to the Vancouver Canucks and Whitecaps).

"The city is attractive to newcomers because of its ethnically diverse population, welcoming people, economic opportunities and commitment to green and sustainable living," states the report.

Job opportunities: Industries with the most job openings include technology, creatives, film and TV.

Types of job openings:

Technology: Software engineers, program managers, business analysts, network technicians, DevOps engineers

Creatives, film and TV: Production coordinators, videographers, video directors, film editors, media coordinators, graphic designers

Cost of living: Vancouver is known for its high cost of living. A family of four can expect to spend about $5,885 a month, not including housing. Auto insurance in BC will cost an average of $1,411 in 2022.

Cost of housing: In 2023, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,697 and $2,187 for a two-bedroom apartment. A detached house costs an average of $1,972,400, while an apartment costs $770,700.

Edmonton, Alberta

Alberta's capital city is known for its stunning views and flourishing economy, fueled by its oil sands, mining projects, and operations.

"Apart from industry, the city is also known for the arts, including theatres and art galleries, and is home to the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival and the Edmonton Oilers hockey team," according to the report. Let's go, Oilers!

Job opportunities: Industries with the most job openings include oil, gas, and technology.

Types of job openings:

Oil and gas: Floorhands, drilling rigs jobs, motor hands, dispatchers, derrick hands, R&M technicians, machinists, instrumentation technicians, petroleum technicians, project managers, and engineers

Technology: Data engineering specialists, systems analysts, quality assurance managers, business development analysts, technology risk managers, and market research analysts

Cost of living: Not including housing, the average monthly cost for a family of four is around $5,657. As of 2023, the average price of auto insurance was $1,780.

Cost of housing: In 2023, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,409 and $1,693 for a two-bedroom apartment. A single-family home costs an average of $708,500, while an apartment costs $417,000.

Calgary, Alberta

Situated near the Rocky Mountains, Calgary boasts a "cowboy heritage and dynamic modern industry." Like Edmonton, the city is known for its energy sector.

The city is also known for the renowned Calgary Stampede, an annual rodeo that welcomed 1.38 million guests in 2023.

Job opportunities: Job openings are primarily found in the oil and gas industry.

Types of job openings:

Oil and gas: Floorhands, drilling rigs jobs, motor hands, dispatchers, R&M technicians, machinists, instrumentation technicians, petroleum technicians, project managers, and engineers.

Other in-demand jobs: Registered nurses, transport truck drivers, trade managers, sales supervisors, heavy-duty equipment mechanics, accountants, administrative officers, restaurant managers, and industrial mechanics.

Cost of living: Not including housing, the average monthly cost for a family of four is around $5,560. As of 2023, the average price of auto insurance was $1,651.

Cost of housing: In 2023, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,463 and $1,691 for a two-bedroom apartment. A detached house costs an average of $721,300, while a condo will set you back $329,600.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

For a city with more coastal vibes, you can't go wrong with Halifax. Nova Scotia's capital is known for its waterfront and "booming technology sector."

"Culturally, Halifax is known for its welcoming neighbourhoods, a wide variety of food, and many festivals," states the report.

Job opportunities: Most jobs are in technology, healthcare, sales and service, trades, transportation, and construction.

Types of job openings:

Technology: Software developers, engineers, interactive media developers, information systems analysts and consultants, database analysts, and computer network technicians.

Health care: Family physicians and general practitioners, specialist physicians, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, continuing care assistants, nursing aides, home support workers, orderlies and patient services associates, early childhood educators, and veterinarians.

Sales and service: Chefs, cooks, food counter attendants

Trades, transportation and construction: Automotive service technicians, carpenters, contractors and supervisors, and transport truck drivers.

Cost of living: Not including housing, the average monthly cost for a family of four is around $5,268, but for a single person, it is around $1,485. As of 2023, the average price of auto insurance was $1,229.

Cost of housing: Housing in Halifax is relatively affordable. In 2023, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,323 and $1,628 for a two-bedroom apartment. A single-family home costs an average of $392,100, while an apartment costs $444,300.