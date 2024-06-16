16-year-old becomes U of T's youngest graduate since 1979

While most of us were just barely entering Grade 11 when we were 16, international student Daniel Honciuc Menendez is preparing to become the youngest graduate from the University of Toronto's Faculty of Arts and Sciences since 1979.

Honciuc Menendez is set to graduate from the university on Friday with a specialist in physics and a major in mathematics with high distinction, making him the youngest to do so since the institution began tracking such data.

The young grad, originally from Ecuador, first visited Canada in 2019 at the age of 11 to take part in a summer program in theoretical physics at the Perimeter Institute in Waterloo.

"I'd known for a long time that I wanted a career in physics," said Honciuc Menendez. "But it was in this program that I learned for sure that this was what I wanted to do with my life."

Just a year later, the prodigy was accepted by twelve institutions in the U.S., Ecuador, and Canada. At just 12 years old, Honciuc Menendez accepted U of T's offer, received a U of T International Scholars Award, and began his undergraduate journey at University College.

"I'm interested in quantum information and high-energy physics," he told the institution.

As for his next steps, Honciuc Menendez says he's received a full scholarship from the European Union to pursue a master's of science in physics with a concentration in quantum science and technology.

The program is set to take place over two years at the Sapienza University of Rome in Italy, then at Université Paris-Saclay in France, and lastly at U of T.

"I'll be taking courses and developing my career in quantum technology in academia and industry, and exploring the interdisciplinary possibilities of the quantum science landscape, including in high-energy physics, medicine, cybersecurity and finance," said Honciuc Menendez.

"Later, I want to pursue a PhD in physics where I can go deeper into the intersection between quantum information and high-energy physics.​​​​​​"

When speaking with the institution, the student had one special person to thank for supporting his academic journey.

"All of this would not have been possible without the unconditional support from my mother, a single mom who has been my constant source of strength and inspiration, and who accompanied me as I pursued my studies in Canada," he said.