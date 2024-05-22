Yonge-Dundas Square renaming to Sankofa Square is about to become more official

The renaming of Yonge-Dundas Square and a few other assets is moving forward full steam ahead despite multiple public petitions to keep the moniker as is and the resignation of the attraction's Chair over the matter.

It appears that the formal rebranding will kick off later this year with the installation of signage bearing the new title of Sankofa Square, the switch having been approved by the Yonge-Dundas Square Board earlier this year.

Yes protest about this. This shouldnt be an issue. The name should be left alone. Money is needed for more important things like housing. — Ruth P (@sportsbikesrule) December 20, 2023

A new letter between the City Manager and City Clerk outlines the next steps of the change, including the $105,000-$200,000 price tag of the new signs for the public space alone.

"The Yonge-Dundas Square Board approved the square's name to Sankofa Square at its February 15, 2024 meeting. Further, it held a special meeting on May 15, 2024 and adopted an implementation strategy to rebrand the Square with the new name," the communication, dated May 21, reads.

"The board's adoption of the name and its implementation strategy will be brought forward in June to Executive Committee and City Council, in conjunction with the report from City staff on the governance of the Square."

It also adds that, for those who haven't noticed yet, the old Yonge-Dundas signs were quietly taken down on May 13, in preparation of the new appellation, logo, and overall identity.

A new Sankofa Square sign is officially set to be coming to the city by the end of the year! The City of Toronto decommissioned Yonge-Dundas signage earlier this month.



Costs for design, fabrication, and installation of the new signage are estimated to be about $200,000. pic.twitter.com/c6qJ9YpUyc — Breakfast Television (@breakfasttv) May 22, 2024

This update comes just a week after residents began noticing that Google Maps had already adopted the destination's new name.

While the retitling of the site, two subway stations and a public library grew from concerns over namesake Henry Dundas's ties to slavery, some critics of the move purport that these concerns stem from a misreading of Dundas' history.

There is also the fact that people feel "Sankofa" has little relevance to the city of Toronto, and is itself derived from the Akan people of Ghana who were involved in the slave trade themselves.