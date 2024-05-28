City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
king subway station

This race proves whether it's faster to 'ride the loop' on TTC subway or walk

From construction woes to track issues and constant detours, Toronto residents are unfortunately all too familiar with the TTC's sluggish and at times, unreliable service

These issues are often exacerbated in the face of other factors, including rush hour and holidays, leading one to question if walking is any faster than taking the TTC. 

When it comes to one specific route, it turns out that the answer is yes. 

Line 1's loop around Union Station can be notoriously slow — especially during the morning and post-work rush. blogTO's Anton Wong and Sheeza Aamir recently set out to determine if it's faster to get to St. Andrew station from King on foot or using the subway. 

Here's how it all went down. 

As Wong embarked on a casual stroll between the two stations, Aamir boarded a southbound Line 1 train at King station and even ran into former Mayor John Tory while waiting on the platform. 

By the time Aamir passed Union station, Wong had practically reached the northeast corner of University Avenue and King Street West — the duo's planned meeting spot. 

Although Wong managed to reach St. Andrew station before Aamir, he rightfully noted that walking times may be slower for those with different accessibility needs. 

Overall, it turns out that walking from King to St. Andrew station may help you shave a few seconds off your commute while also getting some steps in. 

Lead photo by

Farzad Abdollahi/Shutterstock
