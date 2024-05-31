City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
oldest water in the world

Ontario is home to world's oldest pool of water at a staggering 2 billion years old

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Home to over 250,000 lakes, 100,000 kilometres of rivers, countless ponds, and dozens of active mines, it might not come as a surprise that the world's oldest pool of water was discovered right here in Ontario.

Back in 2016, a team of geoscientists and researchers from the University of Toronto discovered a pool of water that dates back two billion years in the Kidd Creek Mine in Timmins, Ont. 

The investigation, which was led by Dr. Oliver Warr, found the water at a depth of nearly three kilometres, and is believed to be the oldest H20 ever found. 

The site where the water was discovered is the world's deepest base metal mine below sea level, and boasts massive deposits of silver, copper, and zinc.

The team previously found a 1.5 billion-year pool of water in 2013. 

At the time, Warr revealed that several gases, including helium, argon, neon, krypton, and xenon were found in the water, which helped scientists calculate its age. 

Along with this, the water was found to contain chemical traces left behind by a single-celled organism that once lived there, which could give researchers more clues about ancient life on Earth, as well as life on other planets. 

Lead photo by

Barbara Sherwood Loller/University of Toronto
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario's largest snake grows up to 2 metres and squeezes prey to death

Ontario is home to world's oldest pool of water at a staggering 2 billion years old

Stunning new Toronto park set to open next year

Toronto somehow isn't home to Ontario's jankiest LRT

A Toronto transit project is actually going to finish early for once

People worried about Ontario police's plan to use facial recognition software

Toronto driver detours through closed street and immediately gets stuck in wet cement

TTC riders say strike would make getting around city a nightmare