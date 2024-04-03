Two side-by-side parks coming to Toronto and residents can weigh in on the design

Two new parks are on the way for Toronto's Fort York area, and gorgeous renderings for the highly-anticipated greenspaces have just been released, though they are pending public approval.

The parks at 10 Ordnance Street and 801 Wellington Street West will provide a total of 5.3 acres of public space full of local flora, picnic areas and seating, natural meadows, art installations, fountains and more, all with stunning views of the Toronto skyline.

The City's latest update on the parks also lists the unique facets coming to each, including porch swings, a feature lookout, a gathering space and children's play area at the Ordnance park, and a "flexible open lawn," rain gardens and sculpted landforms at the Wellington park.

This will be a major improvement from the current state of the land, which was primed for park space and connected via pedestrian and cyclist bridges between adjacent neighbourhoods — but left in base condition pending a detailed park design.

The new visuals come after multiple online and in-person community meetings, with one last phase of consultations taking place in the form of a just-launched survey. Responses will be taken into account before the detailed and technical design phase and, finally, the actual construction of the parks, which should start in Spring 2025 and wrap up that winter.

Staff write that the vision for the properties is "to provide unique urban green spaces with spectacular views," rooted in "green, ecological design; restful open spaces; and the creation of a social and playful public realm that will bring Indigenous histories and futures into focus."

Residents who want to give their input on the proposed designs can do so on the City's website until April 11, with the detailed design due out later this spring.