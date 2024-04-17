The TTC will shut down service between five subway stations this entire weekend

Toronto residents are expected to flock to the many parks and public spaces hosting in-bloom cherry blossoms this weekend, but some TTC passengers might want to take note of the latest in a never-ending string of full-weekend closures planned for April 20 and 21, 2024.

Transit users looking to use the eastern leg of the Line 2-Bloor Danforth subway will grumble at the news that service between Woodbine and Kennedy stations will be suspended for the duration of the upcoming weekend to accommodate, you guessed it, more pesky track work.

Shuttle buses (ugh) will operate along the shuttered section of the route, and stations will remain open for passengers looking to purchase or reload Presto cards and connect with surface transit routes.

Service on the line will resume by Monday morning.

The closure will be especially brutal for Scarborough residents, many of whom already feel cut off from the rapid transit network following the untimely demise of the Line 3 Scarborough RT in 2023.

Line 2's easternmost stations are a well-travelled route for east-enders, who just can't seem to catch a break with their transit needs — at least until their shiny new subway extension finally opens by 2030.