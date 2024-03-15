City
Toronto is looking at converting a dead TTC line into something new

Since the TTC's Line 3 Scarborough RT was forced to shut down ahead of schedule following a derailing incident in July, locals have been up in arms about not only the inferior replacement bus service they've been left with in lieu, but also the future of the former line's infrastructure.

Long before the route's ultimate end — which came four months earlier than initially scheduled — residents had been suggesting that the tracks be converted to something useful to the public, such as an elevated park.

But it wasn't until this week that local politicians finally put in a formal request to reconsider potential uses for the defunct guideway.

The member motion to "explore innovative adaptive reuse" of the RT assets, submitted by councillors Jamaal Myers and Paul Ainslie on Friday, is already getting people excited.

Leaning into the ongoing interest in transforming the guideways into green space, the motion proposes "a new linear park and active transportation corridor" similar to New York City's famed High Line.

Beyond the huge aesthetic upgrade and the addition of some stunning, much-needed public space, the revamp could even bolster further development of the area.

The councillors have suggested that CreateTO and other city organizations examine the prospect of "commercial and housing development along, adjacent and integrated into the existing corridor," along with "high-capacity mobility solutions" for people and goods.

"Scarborough residents have the longest TTC commutes, the least amount of biking infrastructure and the highest rates of pedestrian deaths in the city," they write.

"This linear park will help residents to safely and conveniently gain expanded year-round access to jobs, affordable housing options, culture and entertainment, shopping, greenspace and neighbourhoods... and would significantly improve the quality of life in Scarborough."

Meanwhile, Metrolinx's ambitious Scarborough Subway Extension connecting the Bloor-Danforth subway, the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, and the prospective Sheppard East Subway Extension should reach completion by 2029-2030.

Lead photo by

A Great Capture/Flickr
