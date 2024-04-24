Ontario is about to change the speed limits on some major highways

Though drivers may have to deal with some messy construction and lane closures on multiple thoroughfares in and around Toronto this summer, there is one change coming to parts of a few local highways that will actually speed things up rather than slow them down.

The Province has decided to up the posted speed limits on segments of Highway 401, Highway 403 and a few other arterial routes in southern Ontario starting July 12.

The limits, currently the standard 100 km/h, will be adjusted to 110 km/h, which officials are calling a common-sense and evidence-based update.

It also isn't a new concept — in 2022, after a successful pilot phase, limits were permanently bumped to 110 km/h on portions of Highways 404, 401, 417, 402 and the QEW.

The new areas where maximum legal speeds will likewise increase are: