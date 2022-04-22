Ontario just changed the speed limits on some major highways around Toronto

Toronto-area residents who abide by the typical rules of the road may find themselves feeling a little sluggish on major highways in and around Toronto starting today, as the posted speed limits have just been increased.

Drivers can now go 10 km/h faster on a slew of roadways around the GTA, where limits have been bumped up from the usual 100 km/h to 110 km/h, effective Friday, April 22.

Speed limits are going up to 110 km/h on some Ontario highways. How do you feel about this news? — Modern Motoring (@ModernMotoring) April 2, 2022

The new change, which was originally only temporary, is now permanent on the following segments of freeway in and around the city:

Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) from Hamilton to St. Catharines (32 km)

Highway 402 from London to Sarnia (90 km)

Highway 417 from Ottawa to the Ontario / Quebec Border (102 km)

Highway 401 from Windsor to Tilbury (approx. 40 km)

Highway 404 from Newmarket to Woodbine (approx. 16 km)

Highway 417 from Kanata to Arnprior (approx. 37 km)

Beginning today, Ontario has raised the speed limit permanently to 110 km/h on six sections of provincial highways in southern Ontario, and on a trial basis on two sections in Northern Ontario!



Details: https://t.co/Mjb31Zn6HK pic.twitter.com/cq7kmovNrp — Ontario Ministry of Transportation (@ONtransport) April 22, 2022

Approximately 55 km of Highway 400 between MacTier and Nobel, as well as 45 km of Highway 11 between Emsdale and South River, will also see speed limit hikes on a trial basis.

Increased signage should help notify people of the new, previously-announced laws if they don't know about them already.

The move, which comes just a few weeks after road tolls were removed from Highways 412 and 418, puts us in line with limits in other provinces such as B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

And, the Ministry of Transportation has said that the public has expressed "loud and clear that they support a safe and moderate increase to speed limits on these highways."

The unofficial speed limit on some sections is north of 130 now anyways — Steven Buehler (@StevenGratitude) March 29, 2022

Seeing as many Ontario drivers use the posted limits on such thoroughfares as more of a guide than a hard rule — and regularly get away with it by just "going with the flow of traffic" — it will be interesting to see if these unspoken limits will likewise rise.

We'll also have to wait and see what the maximums on the province's much-dreaded forthcoming new highways will be.