Someone in Toronto made a video revealing a hilarious Presto conspiracy

A Toronto resident is going viral for a hilarious cinematic TikTok revealing a possible conspiracy about your Presto card.

The video, written and directed by a TikTok user who goes by @indianuncleTV, depicts the odyssey of a TTC rider who overhears two women discussing letting their Presto cards run to $0 before switching over to using their credit cards to tap on and off the city's transit system.

"No one knows what I know," a voiceover says as the main character is seen exiting St. Andrew Station and, later, poring over math equations in a notebook.

"If you can only load $5 or $10 amounts, with a fare of $3.30... it's not possible" he says, "You can't break even. You can never get it down to zero."

"Presto, TTC, they're stealing from people," he continues before a montage of the main character meandering around downtown Toronto in utter agony under the weight of being the only person who knows about the infinite Presto trap.

The video, while of course a joke, does shed light on the very real dilemma (which is more like a minor inconvenience, but I digress) that many TTC users face of having an uneven balance in one's Presto account, unable to ever let it run out completely.

"This is the most important Toronto PSA I've ever seen," one person wrote in the comments.

Others, though, were quick to point out that there actually are ways to load your Presto card in order to have it run out perfectly to $0.

One person mentioned that, through the Presto app, you can load custom amounts — as much or as little as you want. Another pointed out that if you load $165, enough for 50 trips, your card would run down to $0 in the end.

So, while we can count this conspiracy officially busted, @indianuncleTV gets big props for creating one of the most hilarious (and most deserving of a feature length film adaptation) TikToks I've seen in a while.