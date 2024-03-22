Toronto pilot program allowing alcohol in parks is on the way to becoming permanent

Toronto's pilot program that permitted the consumption of alcohol in select parks in 2023 could soon become permanent, according to a new City staff report.

After years of mounting public pressure, the Alcohol in Parks Pilot Program finally kicked off on Aug. 2 and ran until Oct. 9 in 27 parks located in 13 of Toronto's 25 wards.

Overall, staff say the program was met with a "high level of satisfaction" among park visitors, with "few issues arising" as well as minimal operational impacts.

"Concerns anticipated by Torontonians before the pilot, such as increased disruptive behaviour and litter, largely did not materialize," staff said.

Here's what the first day of Toronto's legal park drinking looked like https://t.co/TZLtOzfFVg #Toronto #Parks — blogTO (@blogTO) August 3, 2023

The agenda item notes that the vast majority (92 per cent) of those who visited a pilot park and responded to the experience survey shared that they were satisfied with their visit.

"There were minimal increases in service requests to 311 for noise, behaviour or garbage/recycling bins at pilot parks, but not all of these are attributable to the pilot, given other activities taking place in the parks, including special events," the report reads.

"Further, there was no increased need for police response at the vast majority of pilot parks, and no increase in hospital emergency department visits due to alcohol, compared to the preceding year."

Everyone hates Toronto's new alcohol in parks signs https://t.co/h4BgqSJv2Y #Toronto — blogTO (@blogTO) August 11, 2023

The pilot parks part of the program were selected under strict criteria that specifically ruled out sites situated on the waterfront and were confirmed by their respective city councillor. Parks were also chosen for their size, public transit access, high visibility, and accessibility.

The report will go before the Economic and Development Committee next Thursday and will recommend implementing the program permanently at the 27 parks. The report also recommends expanding the program so that at least one park in every ward permits the consumption of alcohol.