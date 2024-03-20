City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
toronto weather

Toronto set to see 'heavy' snowfall just days after record-breaking warmth

Although above-seasonal and record-breaking temperatures prevailed throughout February in Toronto, an exceptionally bitter and snowy introduction to the spring season will be sweeping through southern Ontario on Wednesday. 

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto, warning of "brief heavy snowfall" with quick accumulations near two to four centimetres that may result in poor visibility for commuters during the post-work rush.

"A sharp cold front is expected to move south through the area this afternoon. Narrow bands of heavy flurries combined with gusty northwest winds associated with the front will lead to relatively short but sudden drops in visibility," the weather advisory reads. 

"The front and associated bands of heavy snow are expected to clear the region later in the afternoon or early evening." 

As a result, Environment Canada noted that "significant impacts" on the afternoon commute are possible, warning that travel may be hazardous and "reduced to near zero" at times in blowing snow. 

If you were hoping for a return to the record-breaking warmth seen last week, don't hold your breath, as The Weather Network notes that Thursday and Friday will be "the coldest days of the week," as much of the region remains below freezing. 

