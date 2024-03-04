Someone put this sign on their car window after Toronto thieves broke it 3 times

Amid Toronto's out-of-control auto theft crisis, one resident recently took a creative and wholesome approach to deter thieves from breaking into her vehicle for a fourth time.

In a video uploaded by multiple reshare accounts, a Toronto woman can be seen filming the exterior of her vehicle, which features a handwritten note taped to the inside of the backseat driver-side window.

"Dear Mr. Robber, please do not break my car window. The door is open. Have a great day," the note reads, as the video pans to the multiple water bottles and teddy bear set up on the car seat.

It's not the first sign of this kind to be spotted in Toronto amid a wave of car theft.

Many responses to the video quickly compared the method to what's been seen in San Francisco over the past few years, as car owners in the Bay Area have opted to leave their car doors unlocked, windows rolled down, and trunks open in hopes of avoiding break-ins.

"My heart would break if her car just disappeared after trying to take this kind approach," one person wrote in response to the video.

"Three times... my heart hurts for her and everyone victim to this," another comment reads.

Unfortunately, Toronto is beginning to gain an international reputation for its car theft epidemic. Just recently, The New York Times published an article about the city's auto theft problem, titled, "For Car Thieves, Toronto Is a 'Candy Store,' and Drivers Are Fed Up."

According to Toronto Police statistics, the city continues to witness a concerning number of auto theft incidents every year, as past numbers are continuously blown out of the water.

In 2023, Toronto saw a staggering 12,710 car thefts compared to 9,785 in the year prior. Some of the most affected communities included Humber-Clairville with a whopping 829 incidents, Milliken with 298 incidents, and Etobicoke City Centre with 294 incidents.

"I am very concerned about the escalation of violence, threats, and intimidation where all sorts of weapons and firearms are being used to steal vehicles. I am also concerned about the ability of the justice system to deal with repeat offenders," Chief Myron Demkiw said at a National Summit on Combatting Auto Theft in February.

"Whether it is a carjacking or home invasion, criminals are becoming increasingly brazen in their efforts to steal these vehicles and causing residents across Toronto an incredible amount of fear and anxiety," he continued.

"We need all levels of government, law enforcement and private industries, including vehicle manufacturers, port authorities and shipping companies working together in a coordinated manner towards a common goal of fighting organized crime and keeping our communities safe."