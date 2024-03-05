Shocking video shows car lose control and crash on Highway 401 in Toronto

A shocking video showing a seemingly preventable vehicle collision in Toronto is making rounds on social media, and similar to many other viral clips lately, the incident took place along a notorious stretch of Highway 401 where traffic rules are regularly discarded.

In a video posted by @401_da_sarpanch on X, a vehicle with a Quebec licence plate can be seen driving erratically on the far left lane of Highway 401 near Keele Street.

Throughout the video, the car appears to be driving sideways and even crosses the lane's pavement markings multiple times. Towards the end of the clip, the driver turns on the vehicle's hazard lights and veers off towards the right lane.

What on earth was the driver thinking? 😳 — Jeri B 🇨🇦 (@canladyj) March 5, 2024

It's not clear if the driver was experiencing a medical emergency, trying to evade traffic, or if the vehicle itself was experiencing mechanical issues, but eventually, the car crashes and sandwiches itself between two other vehicles in the middle lane.

Why is he driving sideways? Seems something wrong with his car. — Karan (@wmkaran) March 5, 2024

As expected, the video resulted in a flurry of reactions, with tons of respondents speculating about the cause of the crash.

Hazard lights on and arm out...something may have been seriously wrong. However, if he wanted to stop he could have used the left shoulder that was wide open... — RG (@kobrakia) March 5, 2024

In a separate incident in December, a suspected impaired driver was boxed in along the same stretch of the highway by police cars of two different law enforcement agencies.

The video, which shows at least a half dozen squad cars of both the Peel Regional Police and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) can be seen boxing in the driver of a silver SUV on the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 near Keele Street.