Pet store forced to close after 20 years in Toronto due to dispute with landlord

A Toronto pet store and dog groomer just announced that they'll be closing permanently this month after 20 years in the same location.

The Dog Market has been providing treats, toys and grooming to pooches and their people in the Beaches since 2004, but according to a memo sent out to their clients on Tuesday, March 5, the end is in sight for the pet store.

"It's with a heavy heart that we inform everyone that The Dog Market will be closing its doors," the email reads, explaining that the decision was made in light of a months-long dispute with the business' landlord.

"After 20 years in the same location this has come as a bit of a shock to us but it seems the universe has other plans," says the business.

Though the decision to shutter the business was surely neither an easy nor happy one, the Dog Market makes sure to thank the community for the past 20 years of "support, wonderful memories and most importantly [...] love!"

The last full day in business for the Dog Market is March 20, so be sure to bring your pups by for one last grooming or to stock up on kibble before it's too late.

The Dog Market is located at 2116 Queen East.