The CN Tower is undergoing renovations and it will soon look completely different

If you gaze up at the CN Tower this month, you might notice that it's undergoing something of a facelift, with tarps and boards up around the. Main Observation Level.

This isn't particularly new news — portions of both the Lower and Main Observation Levels have been closed and reopened since late 2023, due to a major renovation being done to the lower level.

Building upon the last major renovation to the tower in 2018, the lower Terrace level will feature a modernized design, extended indoor viewing, and a brand-new glass floor.

With construction set to wrap up in the fall of this year, the lower level has been partially reopened, allowing access to the glass floor and new interactive media screens.

Upstairs on the Main level, the renovations are a little bit less exciting, but they're also going to be much quicker: the floor is getting replaced.

The flooring renovations have been carefully planned in stages to "ensure there is minimal disruption to the guest experience," the CN Tower Media Team tells blogTO, and will only require a handful of closures over the month to get done.

Here's a list of the planned closures to the CN Tower's Main Observation Level this month, so that you can plan your visit around them.