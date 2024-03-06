City
Phoebe Knight
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cn tower renovation

The CN Tower is undergoing renovations and it will soon look completely different

City
Phoebe Knight
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

If you gaze up at the CN Tower this month, you might notice that it's undergoing something of a facelift, with tarps and boards up around the. Main Observation Level.

This isn't particularly new news — portions of both the Lower and Main Observation Levels have been closed and reopened since late 2023, due to a major renovation being done to the lower level.

Building upon the last major renovation to the tower in 2018, the lower Terrace level will feature a modernized design, extended indoor viewing, and a brand-new glass floor.

cn tower

A rendering of the CN Tower renovations.

With construction set to wrap up in the fall of this year, the lower level has been partially reopened, allowing access to the glass floor and new interactive media screens.

Upstairs on the Main level, the renovations are a little bit less exciting, but they're also going to be much quicker: the floor is getting replaced.

The flooring renovations have been carefully planned in stages to "ensure there is minimal disruption to the guest experience," the CN Tower Media Team tells blogTO, and will only require a handful of closures over the month to get done.

Here's a list of the planned closures to the CN Tower's Main Observation Level this month, so that you can plan your visit around them.

  • Partially closed: Tuesday, March 5 from 6:30 p.m. until close.
  • Partially closed: Thursday, March 7 from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.
  • Partially closed: Wednesday, March 13 from 5:30 p.m. until close.
  • Partially closed: Friday, March 22 from open until 4 p.m.
  • Closed early: Thursday March 21, starting at 3:30 p.m., last ticket sold at 2:30 p.m. 
Lead photo by

Jeremy Gilbert
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The CN Tower is undergoing renovations and it will soon look completely different

Toronto sunsets will soon be after 7 p.m. for the next 6 months

Video of overflowing escalators at Toronto's Union Station is alarmingly normal

Toronto parking garage called 'waste of money' but there's more than meets the eye

Disturbing audio reveals moments before plane crash that killed 5 Ontario residents

Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5 per cent in second update of 2024

Pet store forced to close after 20 years in Toronto due to dispute with landlord

Canadians who got caught shoplifting share what happened