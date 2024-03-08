Canada's most family-friendly employers are hiring for jobs with amazing benefits

If you're looking for jobs that'll let you balance family and work, you have plenty of options in this year's list of Canada's Top Family-Friendly Employers.

The annual list was announced on Thursday by Mediacorp Canada Inc., the organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"This year's [employers] honour the idea that their employees are part of something bigger and don't just exist in a vacuum," says Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp.

"Winning employers understand that an employee's well-being is intrinsically linked to their family's well-being, so they have prioritized policies and benefits that strengthen these bonds."

She notes that jobs provide benefits and programs with wider coverage, recognizing alternative pathways to parenthood (whether through IVF, IUI, surrogacy, or adoption), increased paid time off and compassionate leave (specifically to care for family members who are ill), and more flexible child care options, often with subsidies and discounts.

In addition, the report has seen employers increase coverage for mental health services to include dependents and other family members in need.

"We've seen a steady expansion of health, wellness, and lifestyle spending accounts that can now cover childcare expenses and elder care expenses," added Leung.

"Many employers offer employee resource groups (ERGs) for staff with families, offering support and a sense of community during an employee's parental leave."

This is the 23rd year for the competition, which recognizes employers that do the most to help their employees balance their jobs and family obligations.

It evaluates each employer in terms of the programs and initiatives they've implemented to do just that, including HR practices like maternity and parental leave, child care assistance, adoption assistance, reproductive assistance, and more.

If you're a new parent searching for jobs that'll alleviate the stress of a growing family, one of these employers might be perfect for you.

You can view the full list of companies here. We also took a look at three companies that are hiring right now.

Adobe Systems Canada Inc. jobs

The software company was named one of the most family-friendly employers in Canada for its benefits like its coverage of fertility drugs ($20,000) and adoption subsidies ($25,000). The company also touts generous time off policies including four weeks of starting vacation and paid days off during the winter and summer months.

It's hiring for several jobs in Canada here.

Danone Canada jobs

The food corporation supports employees who want to start a family with maternity and parental leave top-up for all soon-to-be parents, to 100 per cent of salary for up to 26 weeks. It also encourages employees to plan for life after work with retirement planning assistance services, along with a defined contribution pension plan or matching RSP contribution plans, depending on their employee group.

The company is hiring for dozens of positions here.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada (TMMC)

The manufacturing company is one of the most family-friendly employers, with benefits like maternity and parental leave top-ups for new moms (to 65 per cent of salary for 50 weeks) and parental leave top-ups for new dads and adoptive parents (to 65 per cent of salary for 35 weeks).

It's hiring for several positions here.

If you're looking for a workplace that prioritizes diversity and inclusivity, these employers are hiring for hundreds of jobs.