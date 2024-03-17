City
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
bald eagle toronto

There's a majestic bald eagle living at Toronto Pearson Airport

City
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Following the discovery of the first-ever bald eagle nest in Toronto's history last week, there's another bald eagle living in the city that deserves to share a sliver of the limelight.

Meet Ivan the eagle, the (approximately) twenty-year-old bald eagle who has made it his life's work to protect the airspace around Pearson Airport from other birds.

Acting like an alive-and-more-threatening scarecrow, Ivan takes flight around the airport, scaring off the smaller birds that can present major complications to air travel.

While not the owner of a nest himself (Ivan is proudly living the bachelor lifestyle), Ivan is an unsung hero for the nearly 1000 flights that go in and out of Pearson each day.

So, while he's not currently doing his part to establish the burgeoning bald eagle population in Toronto, he is helping Toronto residents and visitors to fly safely, and he deserves his own 15 minutes of fame for that.

Ivan is accompanied by 30 other birds of prey, including falcons and hawks, that patrol the airspace at Pearson.

Lead photo by

Toronto Pearson
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Everyone on the internet is trashing the Toronto accent again

World's longest blackboard removed from Toronto and people are angry

There's a majestic bald eagle living at Toronto Pearson Airport

Meet Toronto's jet-setting chihuahua influencer

Alien-looking plant that smells like skunky garlic blooming in Toronto

People in Ontario could get part of $1.8 million settlement in Nissan class-action lawsuit

Over 70% of Canadians want to leave their jobs in the next year

People are losing faith in the Government of Ontario and public services