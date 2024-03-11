Brazen ATM robbery caught on video in Burlington

A bold attempt at stealing an ATM machine from a convenience store last week in Burlington, Ont. was captured in a shocking video, which shows the robbers causing extensive damage to the storefront as they make their daring escape.

According to the Halton Regional Police Service, the break-and-enter occurred at Jayy's Cheers Convenience, located at 437 Brock Ave., on Sunday, March 3, at approximately 10:35 p.m.

As shown in the video, the suspects pulled up to the convenience store in a light-coloured pickup truck and subsequently broke the front window of the store.

Multiple residents in the area can be heard in the background of the video, as they encourage the thieves to stop. According to police, the suspects used a chain pulled by the vehicle to pull the bars off the window.

An ATM robbery was caught on camera in Burlington Ontario pic.twitter.com/aHr1VxI5sF — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) March 9, 2024

The suspects then attempted to steal an ATM machine from inside the store using a chain pulled by the vehicle but were unsuccessful, investigators revealed.

Although part of the ATM was taken, further investigation confirmed that the machine was empty at the time of the theft.

Two suspects seen in the video were described as wearing dark clothing, face coverings, and gloves. According to investigators, damage to the store and ATM is estimated to be approximately $7,000.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Halton police.