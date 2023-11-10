City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
majestic city

Video shows chaos erupt after attempted robbery at Toronto shopping centre

City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Shoppers browsing though a Toronto mall were startled as a full-out brawl broke out among a group of men, two of which appear to have tried to rob one of the centre's stores.

A video of the incident, which took place inside Majestic City on Markham Road near Steeles Ave., was shared to social media on Friday afternoon, and depicts a terribly hectic scene of what the user calls "mob justice."

According to the post, the two thieves were young men who whose getaway plan was thwarted thanks to a group of bystanders who intervened and held them down as they tried to escape the premises.

Two Teens caught in a Robbery at Majestic City (Tamil Mall in Scarborough) Mob justice insues.
byu/dt_vibe intoronto

Stolen earrings and other goods can be seen littering the floor as what looks to be about a dozen patrons work together to keep the perpetrators detained in the plaza's entrance area. Still others stand by on the sidelines and watch in shock.

Those in the comments section of the post are lauding the citizens in the clip for apprehending the suspects, saying things like "we need more of this" and "these guys should replace our current police force."

Neither Majestic City nor the individual who shared the footage from the scene responded to blogTO's request for comment about what happened during the incident in time for publication.

Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Anger over claim Toronto Police blocked a bike lane to grab Tim Hortons

Video shows chaos erupt after attempted robbery at Toronto shopping centre

Someone fell asleep on the TTC and woke up hilariously confused by Vaughan

Emergency alerts set to blare across Ontario during nationwide test

Loblaws is being blamed for Ontario's botched flu shot rollout this year

Someone just gave TTC displays an impressive redesign

Love Island stars get true Toronto experience getting screamed at in a Tim Hortons

Toronto is about to get a shiny new pedestrian bridge but it means traffic headaches