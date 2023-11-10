Video shows chaos erupt after attempted robbery at Toronto shopping centre

Shoppers browsing though a Toronto mall were startled as a full-out brawl broke out among a group of men, two of which appear to have tried to rob one of the centre's stores.

A video of the incident, which took place inside Majestic City on Markham Road near Steeles Ave., was shared to social media on Friday afternoon, and depicts a terribly hectic scene of what the user calls "mob justice."

According to the post, the two thieves were young men who whose getaway plan was thwarted thanks to a group of bystanders who intervened and held them down as they tried to escape the premises.

Stolen earrings and other goods can be seen littering the floor as what looks to be about a dozen patrons work together to keep the perpetrators detained in the plaza's entrance area. Still others stand by on the sidelines and watch in shock.

Those in the comments section of the post are lauding the citizens in the clip for apprehending the suspects, saying things like "we need more of this" and "these guys should replace our current police force."

Neither Majestic City nor the individual who shared the footage from the scene responded to blogTO's request for comment about what happened during the incident in time for publication.