Viral video shows altercation outside of nail salon near Toronto

One Aurora-based nail salon recently took a break from its colourful feed full of elaborate acrylic sets to share of a video of a heated interaction with a customer, who allegedly left the salon without fully paying for their service.

Mani N Nails, located at 15620 Bayview Ave., shared the video in a since-deleted post on Instagram, alleging that the customer "ran out" of the nail salon "without paying after doing a full set."

The clip was quickly reshared across social media, and showed a staff member arguing with a woman who was attempting to get into her car. The woman is heard telling staff, "You are fraud," before driving out of the plaza.

Staff at the nail salon told blogTO that the woman originally booked an appointment to come for a nail refill and polish change. According to the salon, the woman was told how much her service would cost ahead of time, and noted that the service price list was also clearly displayed on the shop's wall.

"After she completed the service, she said she didn't want to pay $10 for toes service, and only [paid] $5 because the other salon only charged $5 and ran out of the shop," staff told blogTO.

"It's so sad to cheat on the worker's labour. The worker worked so hard on her to make her happy," they said, noting that the client's appointment took two hours.

"We also posted on our community group, many business owners commented she [came] there to shop and [cheated] like that too. [From] the bottom of my heart, I really want to do something to make her stop and [not] do that to all the businesses in this difficult time."

Staff told blogTO that while they have not yet filed a police report, they do have the customer's licence plate and phone number, which will hopefully assist in identifying her.

Unfortunately, this isn't the only high-profile incident that's involved a customer allegedly walking out of a GTA nail salon without paying. In July, celeb nail tech Alex Vu at Savage Nails Lounge near Queen and Roncesvalles uploaded a video showing a similar altercation.

"I need your help! This girl came to my nail salon and tried to leave without paying. When I confronted her and asked her to come back inside and pay, she physically assaulted me multiple times!" the nail tech wrote, showing multiple clips of a woman shoving, punching, and yelling at him in the street.