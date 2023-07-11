Video shows woman attacking Toronto nail salon owner after he tries to get her to pay

The owner of a nail salon in Toronto has issued an appeal for the public's help in tracking down a woman who not only left without paying for her manicure, but repeatedly assaulted him as he tried to chase her down for theft of services.

Alex Vu, the "celeb" nail tech behind Savage Nails Lounge at Queen and Roncesvalles, has built up a considerable social media following due to his unique and elaborate custom nail designs, which can go for upwards of $150 depending on the length, level of detail and embellishments.

But, his most recent Instagram post isn't a video presenting another stunning set of acrylics — instead, it shows a customer roughing him up after he alleges she dashed after her appointment was finished on Monday, apparently taking the business's name a little too seriously.

"I need your help! This girl came to my nail salon and tried to leave without paying. When I confronted her and asked her to come back inside and pay, she physically assaulted me multiple times!" Vu wrote overtop various clips of a woman shoving, punching and yelling at him in the street as he pursues her and attempts to bring her back inside.

She even tackles him to the ground at one point, her fresh, bright pink set of claws (and the damage they caused to Vu's head and neck) visible throughout the footage.

This all comes after, based on security cam recordings, she indeed walks out of the salon, lingering for a moment first near the front doors while Vu was behind the front desk, ostensibly calculating her total.

"My clients know that I'm a very hard worker. I take pride in my business and I'm so hurt that she did that to me. She ended up getting away without paying," he continued, adding that during the altercation, she dropped her phone, which the salon still has.

"Girl, police [are] looking for you."

Savage Nails is now offering a free nail service to anyone who can identify the woman based on the videos and her lock screen background, which is shown at the end of the reel. The post has amassed 478k views on the spa's Insta account alone at the time of publication.

Hundreds are commenting with their support for Vu and his team, offering suggestions on how to find the woman — who, the consensus says, should be embarrassed of herself — as well as their condolences for the situation.