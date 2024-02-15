Toronto's nude beach was just rated one of the best in the world

Toronto residents are used to the city popping up in all sorts of top ten lists, but how about the distinction of being home to one of the best nude beaches in the world?

That's the latest accolade our fine city has the honour of receiving, according to Nude Beach Map, a platform that — as the name suggests — maps clothing-optional beaches the world over.

A point of pride among nudists and clothed folk alike, Hanlan's Point Beach on the Toronto Islands managed to pull in an impressive fifth place on Nude Beach Map's roundup of the top ten urban nude beaches in the world.

It's Toronto's only clothing-optional beach, but not the only Canadian beach to find its way onto the ranking.

Another Canadian city appeared on the list, albeit in a higher ranking, or, dare I say, the highest ranking — Vancouver's Wreck Beach managed to land in first place on the list, thanks to its being the largest clothing-optional beach in Canada and its relative feeling of seclusion.

I, for one, prefer to gaze out at the city skyline and its many landmarks when I hit the nude beach, but to each their own.

While the sudden and surprising snowfall today likely has most of the city's minds far away from being naked outdoors right now, we can all look forward to hitting the beach during warmer times and know that it's one of the world's finest.