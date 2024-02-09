Toronto's newest skyline lookout lets you watch the city's transformation

Toronto's newest skyline vantage point isn't some tall glass tower or impressive new public beach, but a flimsy-looking temporary structure that offers the public a sweeping view of the city skyline and the vast $1.3 billion project to rebuild the Port Lands.

However, this new attraction is only being opened to public spectators for brief periods — making it one of the most exclusive skyline viewpoints in the city.

The unassuming-looking tower wrapped in blue netting stands at the south end of the recently-opened Cherry Street South Bridge spanning the new naturalized mouth of the Don River, with an approximate address of 222 Cherry Street.

The four-storey observation tower, dubbed The Lookout by Waterfront Toronto, first opened to the public in late September 2023, when groups of public viewers were allowed to scale the structure and take in sweeping views of the rapidly transforming Port Lands and the skyline beyond.

The Lookout will be open to the public tomorrow, February 6 from noon to 2 p.m. Drop in and see the water in the new river valley!

— Waterfront Toronto (@WaterfrontTO) February 5, 2024

Waterfront Toronto launched public access to The Lookout with an event highlighting the work of photographers Vid Ingelevics and Ryan Walker, who have visually tracked progress at the construction site for the Port Lands Flood Protection Project since 2019.

Visitors were most recently offered the rare chance to scale the tower and watch the filling of the new Don River valley on Feb. 6.

— Waterfront Toronto (@WaterfrontTO) February 9, 2024

People interested in checking out these impressive views for themselves can sign up for updates to be alerted to the next viewing opportunity.

Even on days when The Lookout is not open to the public, the adjacent Cherry Street South Bridge and nearby Polson Pier still offer spectacular city viewing opportunities year-round.