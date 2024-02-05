Public transit around the Toronto region is finally getting cheaper this month

A date has finally been confirmed for when GTA residents can expect to start paying less for public transportation thanks to wider fare integration across the region.

Speaking of the province's new One Fare initiative on Monday, Premier Doug Ford vowed that commuters will soon be able to save as much as $1,600 per year, as they will longer be charged double fares when connecting between the TTC and other local transit agencies

It's a step that has been in the works for some time, but is at long last officially coming into effect on February 26 — surprisingly in line with Ford's fall promise that it would be implemented by "early 2024."

Starting Feb. 26, “One Fare” will save transit users across the GTA on average $1,600 a year by cutting double fares across different transit systems.



Thank you @MayorOliviaChow for working with us to get this important change done!https://t.co/y6jBx9WIbe pic.twitter.com/sCO1oHQbvk — Doug Ford (@fordnation) February 5, 2024

Through the program, passengers will only pay once if switching between the TTC and GO Transit, Brampton Transit, Durham Region Transit, MiWay or York Region Transit.

You will still need to tap your same PRESTO or bank card on each vehicle you board, but one component of your journey will be fully discounted automatically (the TTC half if connecting between the TTC and GO, and the second half if connecting between the TTC and another regional transit system).

Transfers will remain valid for three hours from the start of any given GO trip, and two hours from the beginning of a ride with another operator.