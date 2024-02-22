An Ontario college will soon use AI to teach students

Seneca Polytechnic announced another big step forward for our future robot overlords on Thursday when the college revealed it is developing a new AI tutor to help teach students.

The new project will employ Microsoft Azure OpenAI to support students and employees across several new initiatives, coming at a time of growing public fears about artificial intelligence displacing humans in the workforce.

Seneca says that it will use the controversial software to build a new artificial intelligence tutoring platform that will help students with course material as well as provide simulated, personalized job interviews based on job postings.

The institution explained in a press release that this collaboration with Azure OpenAI will "help amplify student learning" and "serve as a personal companion for students."

It would offer students the option to tutor at their convenience without having to rely on the schedules of professional tutors or teaching staff. However, such software would likely cut into the tutoring market that has long been a source of income for hungry college kids.

While Seneca didn't directly address this potential displacement of labour in its press release, the announcement does touch on privacy concerns regarding AI software, with a promise of "ensuring student privacy and security so they can focus on learning."

"Seneca's AI tutor integrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI to enable deeper understanding of course material inside the classroom and at home, for a learning experience that is personalized, inclusive and relevant in today's digital economy," said Marc Seaman, Vice President, Education Sector, Microsoft Canada.

"Students will gain skills, guided by personalized AI experiences, ensuring they graduate not just job-ready, but future-ready," Seaman continued.

Seneca boasts that it will be among the first educational institutions in Canada to offer this innovation.

"I am delighted that Seneca is partnering with Microsoft to bring responsible and innovative AI technology to the forefront of the teaching and learning experience for our students and employees, forming the cornerstone of our commitment to leadership in digital innovation," said David Agnew, President of Seneca Polytechnic.

"Seneca shares a student-first approach, and that's the foundation of our collaboration with Microsoft to harness the power of AI to enrich our polytechnic education for students," added Agnew.

Seneca next plans to use AI technology to improve its student support network and other resources for students and faculty.