Video shows motorcycle driver tackled by undercover Ontario cop in violent takedown

An Ontario motorcycle driver is speaking out after being boxed in and tackled by undercover cops during a violent takedown caught on video.

The driver of a green motorcycle — who wishes to remain anonymous — is the subject of a viral video circulating on social media this week originating out of Burlington.

In the video, the motorcycle owner can be seen filling up at a Pioneer gas station at 2430 Fairview Street in Burlington, when a black SUV boxes the bike in. A plainclothes officer proceeds to exit the vehicle and tackle the driver to the ground as gasoline pours from the bike onto the pavement.

The rider tells blogTO that he was out for a ride on January 1, and claims he was "just cruising, doing the speed limit," insisting that he was engaged in "nothing reckless" at the time of the incident.

"I stop for gas, [and] roughly two mins later, I'm boxed in by an undercover, totally unmarked cop. He pulls me off my bike and tells me I'm under arrest. He then proceeds to tell me he thought my bike was stolen, which it was not."

The driver explained that after all of his information checked out, he was released without any charges or even a ticket.

While the driver luckily walked away without injury, he says that there was minor body damage to his bike as a result of the police intervention.

However, he says that despite the lack of injuries or damage to his bike, the incident left him in emotional distress and that he plans to take legal action against Halton Regional Police Service.

"As of right now, I'm looking for a lawyer to take the case," he says.

blogTO contacted Halton Regional Police Service on Thursday morning via email seeking information on the incident, but there has been no response as of writing.

A video filmed under very similar circumstances went viral back in October, showing a motorcycle driver tackled to the ground by police in the heart of downtown Toronto over allegations that his bike was stolen.