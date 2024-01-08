The TTC just made several service changes that should make your commute better

The TTC just recently announced major service changes that should make your commute better — and hopefully more reliable — throughout the winter season.

The changes, which officially went into effect on Sunday, Jan. 7, involve increased service on multiple bus routes and the restoration of others following the completion of major construction projects in the city.

In response to ridership demand, the TTC announced that it is increasing capacity on seven bus routes during peak travel periods, including the 16 McCowan, 32 Eglinton West, 44 Kipling South, 63 Ossington, 94 Wellesley, 122 Graydon Hall, and 129 McCowan North.

With the completion of watermain replacement and streetcar track renewal on Springhurst Avenue, bus and streetcar services will also return to the Dufferin Gate Loop. The 29/929 Dufferin will return to routing between Wilson Station and Dufferin Gate Loop, and will no longer run to Exhibition Place.

The TTC is also extending early morning operating hours for the 329 Dufferin Night bus, which aligns with the start of subway service. This means you'll be able to have a transfer-free journey between Steeles Avenue West and Dufferin Gate Loop before subway service begins.

Bus service finally returns to TTC station after months of construction🙌 https://t.co/1qgpmtJhMQ #Toronto #TTC — blogTO (@blogTO) December 6, 2023

At Broadview subway station, all regular bus services will resume with the end of construction to renew streetcar infrastructure. The 87 Cosburn and 100 Flemingdon Park bus routes will return, joining the 8 Broadview, 62 Mortimer, and 504/505 King/Dundas replacement buses which began service there this week.

Now until February, the 504B King streetcars will also run between Dufferin Gate and Distillery Loops. From Feb. 19, streetcar service from Dufferin Gate Loop will be via the 501A Queen, as new construction begins on King Street West.