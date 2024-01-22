City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
queen and spadina

How an old Toronto building is being gutted and saved for an Ontario Line station

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

One of downtown Toronto's busiest intersections is looking a little different these days as two buildings — which have sat at opposite corners for decades — continue to be transformed to make way for a new station on the future Ontario Line subway

On Monday, Metrolinx provided an update on the construction work that's taken place at Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue for several weeks now. 

Construction fences began popping up at the intersection in late spring, as multiple businesses vacated the area, including a Fancy Franks location, walk-in clinic, and TD Bank. 

According to Metrolinx, teams are now using bright yellow-painted retention brackets to brace the existing facades of a historic building at the northeast corner of the intersection in place as the rest of the building is demolished, a strategy known as in-situ facade preservation. 

Facade retention work is well underway at the historic banking (CIBC) building at 378 Queen St. W/165 Spadina Ave., constructed over 120 years ago and now getting a new lease on life as part of the future Queen-Spadina Ontario Line station.

Originally designed by George Wallace Gouinlock for the Bank of Hamilton — which later merged with CIBC — the building was completed in 1903 and received heritage designation in the early 1970s. 

The retention towers provide structural support for the facades to remain in place, and will prop up the facades throughout construction to be part of the forthcoming station. 

By 2041, the station is expected to see 7,200 customers and 3,800 transfers during its busiest hour, with approximately 23,000 people living within walking distance.

The station's entrances have also been placed a few steps away from streetcars to optimize connection points and serve the transit-oriented community built around the stop. 

In a previous statement to blogTO, Metrolinx said that it is "committed to preserving Toronto's history," with demo work being performed under the supervision of a cultural heritage specialist. 

"All the materials are being carefully transported to a facility for safekeeping until they can be incorporated into the future station buildings, while some elements of the buildings will remain in place throughout construction," a spokesperson told blogTO. 

Although some elements of the historic building will be incorporated into the future stations, it's not exactly clear what the iconic intersection will look like once all the construction work wraps up, as current renderings are still subject to further approvals and consultations.

The under-construction Ontario Line will bring 15 new stations to the city along a 15.6-kilometre subway line running from Exhibition Place, through the heart of downtown, all the way to the Ontario Science Centre.

The line is expected to bring significant relief from crowding through the existing transit network with connections to over 40 travel options along the way, including the TTC's Line 1 and Line 2, GO Transit rail lines, and the Eglinton Crosstown LRT

Lead photo by

Metrolinx
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

How an old Toronto building is being gutted and saved for an Ontario Line station

New leaked emails re-ignite Doug Ford's Greenbelt scandal

TTC passengers just shared a subway ride with the actual Stanley Cup

The spring forecast is out for 2024 and here's what to expect in Ontario

Ontario police recover over 50 cars worth millions stolen by 'prolific crime group'

Man warns people back home in India not to move to Toronto

Canada to cap international student visas for two years

Toronto is in for a chaotic week of weather with double-digit snowfall on the way