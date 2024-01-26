This spoof Tim Hortons ServiceOntario ad has everybody cracking up

Residents have been pretty suspicious of Doug Ford's seemingly out-of-left-field decision to move a handful of ServiceOntario locations to kiosks within big box retailers, which is probably why a new spoof video on the subject is resonating with people.

Created by Canadian comedy show This Hour Has 22 Minutes, the newly-released skit takes the form of a Tim Hortons ad if it were to also be reimagined by the Province as a place to access key government services.

Poking fun at the perceived absurdity of the move (as well as the public's confusion about the premier's motives for making it), the ad starts by explaining that "the Ontario Government is setting up ServiceOntario kiosks in Walmart and Staples so taxpayers will have to go to box stores to renew a driver's licence or a health card."

Footage of hallways of Queen's Park and citizens waiting in line cut to an employee at the cash register of what could be any friendly neighbourhood Timmie's, who says that "now, you can do all your government stuff at Tim Hortons, too!"

Various fake customers are shown coming into the fast-service cafe chain to do things like pay off parking tickets and acquire death certificates while they grab their morning coffee and muffin.

The staffer then adds that the ubiquitous coffee shop will also be taking over "some Ontario Health stuff," just before he accepts someone's requisition for blood work and administers a vaccine in the indoor dining area.

"It's our roll up your sleeve to bleed event! Win a coffee, a muffin or a free moose licence," he quips — a play on the cafe's annual Roll Up the Rim to Win event — just before being handed another patron's urine sample.

(A different man is seen hilariously approaching the counter to complain that his coffee is cold, handing over another jar of pee that he was mistakenly served, as one could imagine is possible in this alternate reality.)

Amassing 77,000 views in two days, the video has garnered praise on its humour, along with comments like "ServiceOntario would actually be so much better with a place to get something to eat or drink while you wait," "Honestly, we might as well" and "good job, Dougie."

As noted by CityNews earlier this month, the ServiceOntario contract was handed to Staples without the opportunity for other companies to bid on it. Opposition leaders have since requested an audit into the scheme.