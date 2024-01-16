Someone called an Ontario 911 line to help find their bank's phone number

Audio recording of a bizarre 911 call phoned in near Toronto is being used as a reminder to the public that the line should only be used for emergencies, and not as your personal phone assistant.

Peel Regional Police shared an audio recording of a caller seemingly confused about the purpose of the emergency line, the police force stating it was just one out of the tens of thousands of monthly calls deemed 911 misuse or hang-ups.

Our 911 Communicators received as many as 71,000 calls/month in 2023. Close to half of those calls were 911 misuse or hang-ups. Call 911 for life-threatening emergencies or a crime in progress. Call 905-453-3311 for non-emergencies.



— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 15, 2024

The audio clip begins with a 911 operator asking the caller to state the nature of their emergency, only to be met with a request for a bank's phone number.

"No, I need it for the bank on...um, ah...the Westwood Mall's phone number."

The 911 operator, clearly displeased with this waste of precious time, angrily asks the caller, "Do you have a life-threatening emergency right now?"

The caller responds that there is no emergency, and the operator immediately tears in, explaining, "Okay, 911 is for life-threatening emergencies or major crimes in progress. I do not have the phone number of any banks in the area."

But the operator wasn't finished laying out the facts, telling the caller that "this is not an appropriate use for 911. There's lots of people who have real emergencies but now I'm speaking to you."

The caller then apologizes before the operator ends the call.

While Peel Regional Police released the audio recording in an effort to educate the public on the proper use of emergency lines, some commenters pointed out the possibility that this call was a simple mix-up that doesn't necessarily deserve such a harsh call-out from law enforcement.

One user replied, "Please do not patronize newcomers and the elderly. Do not use their calls as it is disrespectful. Make it known to us all and not wait hundreds of calls later. Be proactive and do not expect everyone to understand that which they do not know."

Another comment echoed this sentiment, saying that the caller very well may have confused 911 with other three-digit phone services.

Some vulnerable communities confuse 911 w/other services (ie: 411, 311, 211)



In PRP's partnership campaign w/ municipalities, consider Region of Peel mailing (magnets) of appro #s & purposes. Post in govn't/nonprofit locations. Not all can/has access to tech. Hopefully helps — TheWellnessHub (@TheWellnessHub2) January 15, 2024

Peel Regional Police have released similar 911 audio recordings in the past, including a 2021 call where a Taco Bell customer called to complain about the drive-thru line, and another call in 2023 where a Tim Hortons customer was refused an exchange on an Iced Capp order.