ServiceOntario plan to move into Staples locations has people asking questions

Following news that several ServiceOntario locations in the province would be closing soon and replaced with kiosks in select Staples Canada stores, claims of a business relationship between the retail company and Premier Doug Ford began to emerge.

While the provincial government has not officially confirmed which ServiceOntario locations will be closing their doors, CityNews recently reported that affected locations include ones in Toronto, Mississauga, London, and Newmarket.

Back in December, the Ontario government announced that it would be making it easier for residents and businesses to "access vital government services" such as driver's licences and health cards, revealing that it would be opening ServiceOntario Centres in select Staples Canada stores.

However, the government did not reveal at the time that some existing centres would close.

Doug Ford is closing ServiceOntario locations and people are fuming https://t.co/Ij1WVB0Txj — blogTO (@blogTO) January 10, 2024

After many lengthy consultations with retail partners, the government says Staple Canada was ultimately selected after meeting the set criteria, which included the size of its stores, parking availability, number of locations in Ontario, and willingness to participate.

Employees at the affected centres will also reportedly be given opportunities to continue their employment with Staples Canada.

Following the news, some residents began to uncover an alleged business relationship between Premier Doug Ford and Executive Chairman of Staples, John Lederer, who allegedly donated money to Ford's Leadership Campaign and the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario.

Lederer used to run Loblaws, and was also on the Board at Maple Leaf Foods. Both have been large DECO Labels customers. https://t.co/fwUVxytlQC — TDot Resident (@TDotResident) January 11, 2024

Lederer previously served for 30 years at Loblaw Companies Ltd., where he held a number of leadership roles, including president from 2000 to 2006.

Other political parties in Ontario, including the NDP and the Green Party, have expressed criticism of the deal.

"Here we have yet another example of the Ford government putting backroom deals before everyday Ontarians – not to mention big-box retailers before independent businesses," said leader of the Green Party of Ontario, Mike Schreiner.

NEW - Staples is hiring a regional service manager for its soon to open ServiceOntario outlets. The posting says the successful candidate will be responsible for “Monetization of Service Ontario traffic” and “Drive sales & profit results related to Service Ontario traffic” pic.twitter.com/5z5MgUQ7r9 — Richard Southern (@RichardCityNews) January 12, 2024

"The Premier has some seriously misplaced priorities. Instead of helping well-connected insiders profit off of public services, why not focus on delivering real solutions to the housing and affordability crises?" he continued.

"Ontarians have had enough of the PC's privatization agenda. They deserve a government that puts them first."

Catherine Fife, Official Opposition NDP critic for Finance and Treasury Board, also expressed concerns about the closure of ServiceOntario locations.

"This raises serious concerns about Ontarians' access to government services. This will simply hurt those already left waiting at ServiceOntario to access services such as renewing their health cards, and more," Fife said.

"This is not an expansion of service, but another attempt for Ford to quietly hand over more of our public services to private corporations. The public servants working at Service Ontario locations cannot be left with uncertainty about the future of their jobs, especially amidst an affordability crisis. People need answers."​​​​​​