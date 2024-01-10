Doug Ford is closing ServiceOntario locations and people are fuming

The Ford government will be closing a number of ServiceOntario locations starting this month, and people on social media are not being shy about expressing their unhappiness towards the premier.

CityNews has reported that Doug Ford plans to shut down a number of the centres when just last month his government announced they'd be opening new locations.

Why is Doug Ford planning to close Service Ontario locations? Does he think they aren't busy enough? Clearly Ford has never had to take a number and stand in line at one of their locations. Insufferable, arrogant fool born with a silver spoon in his mouth. — Ashley Zacharias (@AshleyBDZ) January 10, 2024

Back in December, the Ford government announced that they would be opening new ServiceOntario locations inside of Staples stores across the province, but failed to mention one major caveat: preexisting locations would be closed in favour of the new Staples kiosks.

Many Ontario residents had rejoiced at the thought of more ServiceOntario locations cutting down on the notoriously long lines and obscene wait times, but it looks like that won't be happening. Others have noted the negative implications for those living in rural areas.

Oh, wow, that's just absolutely brilliant! I mean, who wouldn't want to spend a whopping 10 hours waiting in line instead of a measly 2? Truly impressive.😊 — Jeff Msangi® (@msangijeff) January 10, 2024

The decision to favour the new Staples kiosks over pre-existing ServiceOntario locations is apparently part of a pilot project to cut down the overhead costs of operating and staffing locations but, for some, the math isn't mathing.

Or, like the rest of us, he’s not buying it…



The overhead costs saved will be negligible, and definitely won’t make it down to the tax payer…



This is privatization, simply put… and it’s going to be a major nuisance to anyone in rural areas.



Another Doug Ford fuck up. — Jay #Bad4Baseball (@BlueJaysDoodDad) January 10, 2024

There is no word yet on what locations will be closing, nor has the Ford government confirmed the number of closures.