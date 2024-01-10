City
Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
serviceontario locations

Doug Ford is closing ServiceOntario locations and people are fuming

The Ford government will be closing a number of ServiceOntario locations starting this month, and people on social media are not being shy about expressing their unhappiness towards the premier.

CityNews has reported that Doug Ford plans to shut down a number of the centres when just last month his government announced they'd be opening new locations.

Back in December, the Ford government announced that they would be opening new ServiceOntario locations inside of Staples stores across the province, but failed to mention one major caveat: preexisting locations would be closed in favour of the new Staples kiosks.

Many Ontario residents had rejoiced at the thought of more ServiceOntario locations cutting down on the notoriously long lines and obscene wait times, but it looks like that won't be happening. Others have noted the negative implications for those living in rural areas.

The decision to favour the new Staples kiosks over pre-existing ServiceOntario locations is apparently part of a pilot project to cut down the overhead costs of operating and staffing locations but, for some, the math isn't mathing.

There is no word yet on what locations will be closing, nor has the Ford government confirmed the number of closures.

Lead photo by

Glenn Dickler/Google
