This is what Ontario's new all-electric GO trains might look like

The public has gotten a first glimpse of a concept design for the new trains that will run on GO Transit's soon-to-be-electrified rail network across Southern Ontario.

French multinational rail manufacturer Alstom — which acquired Bombardier's transportation operations in 2020 — has quietly revealed a blink-and-you'll-miss-it preview of new all-electric GO locomotives that will replace diesel-powered vehicles on the regional rail network in the years to come.

Alstom is one of a consortium of companies known as ONxpress Transportation Partners, which was awarded a multi-billion dollar contract in 2022 for the first phase of the GO electrification project.

These on-corridor works are a key element in GO's ambitious expansion program, which includes the supply of new electric locomotives, train control systems, a new traction power system and network electrification via an overhead catenary system.

Just over twenty months after that announcement, Alstom shared the first look at what these new electric locomotives might look like via a promotional video shared on the company's social media channels on Christmas Day.

The brief clip begins with an over-the-shoulder view of a digital artist working on a yet-to-be-released rendering of one of these new GO locomotives hauling bi-level coaches.

This tease of a preview doesn't offer a whole lot in the way of information about the new locomotives, though it does reveal a sleek new design that looks lightyears ahead of the current GO fleet.

One notable detail visible in the short glimpse is the overhead catenary system that will power the vehicles.

These overhead systems merely transfer power to the locomotive, and over 200 kilometres of new track and 600 kilometres of overhead wires will be required to supply energy to the trains. These vehicles will be able to travel faster than current diesel-powered trains, with speeds estimated at up to 140 km/h.

The locomotive shown in the rendering can also be seen pulling bi-level cars. New locomotives will indeed be compatible with GO's existing fleet of unpowered coaches, allowing Metrolinx to avoid replacing full trains. A similar arrangement can be seen with Philadelphia's SEPTA Regional Rail system.

In addition to the obvious environmental benefits of electrification, new electric-powered locomotives are able to operate at shorter intervals than diesel-powered locomotives, opening up the door for possible frequencies as short as 3.5 minutes between trains.

GO's expansion program will introduce electrification in phases in the coming years, with the full network expected to operate emissions-free under electric power by 2032.