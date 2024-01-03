These are the most dangerous cities in Ontario

If you've been itching to move to another city in Canada, a recent study highlighting the safest and most dangerous areas in the country may help you form your decision.

The study, compiled by experts with money.ca, determined the top 10 most dangerous and safest cities in Canada by analyzing the Canadian Crime Index and looking at rates of specific crimes per 100,000 people.

The financial platform specifically looked at Canadian cities with a population of 100,000 or more and assessed crime statistics that may be of particular importance to home or property owners, including burglary, robbery, and arson.

After crunching the statistics, experts found that the most dangerous cities in Ontario are Greater Sudbury (779 offences per 100,000), and Thunder Bay (775.2 offences per 100,000).

The two cities came in at #8 and #9, respectively, on the top 10 most dangerous cities in Canada.

Despite this, plenty of Ontario cities did manage to secure spots on the top 10 list of the safest cities in the country, including Toronto at first place, with 286.9 offences per 100,000 people.

Other Ontario cities on the top 10 safest cities list include Ottawa-Gatineau at #5 (333.9 offences per 100,000 people), Barrie at #7 (356.7 offences per 100,000 people), and Hamilton at #10 (420.6 offences per 100,000 people).

Here are the top 10 most dangerous cities in Canada, according to the study:

Lethbridge, Alberta ( 1,190 offences per 100,000) Regina, Saskatchewan ( 1,113.5 offences per 100,000) Moncton, New Brunswick (1,085.3 offences per 100,000) Saskatoon, Saskatchewan (1,043.1 offences per 100,000 ) Winnipeg, Manitoba (1,040.7 offences per 100,000 ) Kelowna, B.C. (1,007 offences per 100,000) Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. (818.4 offences per 100,000) Greater Sudbury, Ontario (779 offences per 100,000) Thunder Bay, Ontario (775.2 offences per 100,000) Edmonton, Alberta (757.9 offences per 100,000)

Here are the top 10 safest cities in Canada, according to the study: