Outrage after University of Toronto threatens to cancel of one-of-a-kind program

The University of Toronto recently proposed the cancellation of its Buddhism, Psychology and Mental Health (BPMH) minor program, which has drawn criticism from both faculty and students, who have expressed concern regarding the decision's impact on the academic community and beyond.

According to the school's official student newspaper, The Varsity, the university cited "operational inefficiencies stemming from a lack of dedicated full-time continuing faculty" as a motivating decision to propose the closure of the program.

Since its founding in 2007, the undergraduate program has reportedly grown exponentially, with many courses typically having long waiting lists.

Enrolment has also risen dramatically since the inception of the program, from 34 students in 2007-08 to 308 students in 2020-21, making the program the second largest at New College.

U of T's decision to cancel the BPMH program prompted criticism from faculty and students, and concerns about mental health and course offerings. In response, students have organized sit-ins and a petition calling on the university to retain the program.

The program, which describes itself as "radically interdisciplinary," allows students to choose from a wide range of courses in Buddhist studies, cognitive science, medical anthropology, psychology of religion, and sociological analyses of physical and mental health.

According to the university's website, enrollment in the minor "will be administratively suspended as of January 31, 2024," with students no longer able to enroll in the program.

In response, the Buddhism and Psychology Student Union (BPSU) and a peer support network within the program, Peers Are There to Help (PATH), launched a petition that has since amassed over 1,700 signatures.

"We wish to express our deep concern and disappointment regarding the proposed closure of the BPMH program at the University of Toronto. As current students in classes and alumnae of the BPMH program, we have personally experienced the invaluable benefits and unique opportunities that this program provides its students," the petition reads.

"The interdisciplinary nature of the program encourages collaboration among students of diverse backgrounds and communities, creating a rich and inclusive learning environment that reflects the real-world complexities of well-being. This environment including its unique curriculum and dedicated faculty will be lost if the program is discontinued," concerned students wrote.

"Closing the BPMH program would not only deprive current students of an exceptional educational experience but also undermine the University of Toronto's value as a leader in mental health pedagogy and research," the petition continues.

"The program stands as the first and only one of its kind nationwide offering an unparalleled academic experience; its continuation is vital to shaping students to become helping professionals that the world needs."

The petition continued to urge the university to explore alternative solutions that ensure the program's continued contribution to the advancement of public mental health.

Arts & Science Student Union president Anusha Madhusudanan told The Varsity that the university has confirmed that the program's closure "will not be discussed in January governance meetings," providing more time for consultations to take place.

blogTO reached out to the University of Toronto for comment on the proposed closure but did not receive a response back in time for this article's publication.