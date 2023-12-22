Toronto holiday scams are out of control and here are ones to watch out for

While the holiday season is a time of giving for most, the shopping frenzy in the lead-up to the new year is a time of taking for scammers, who are banking on unsuspecting shoppers to score huge profits.

From gift card scams to Secret Santa scams, there are many tricky situations you could find yourself in if you're not cautious during the holiday season.

Here's a list of the holiday scams you should be aware of, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC).

Online shopping

While browsing the internet for last-minute gifts to buy for your loved ones, be wary about listings that look too good to be true. Fraudsters will usually pose as genuine sellers and post fake advertisements for items that don't actually exist.

The listing price for almost any item — whether that be a coveted event ticket, rental, vehicle, or even a puppy — is always a little too appealing. The CAFC recommends exchanging goods in person or using your credit for payment wherever possible after conducting your research.

Secret Santa

As you scroll through your social media feeds this holiday season, you might come across multiple gift exchange posts inviting you to send one gift to receive multiple in return as part of a "classic" Secret Santa setup.

Unfortunately, this type of scam collects your personal information and also hides a pyramid scheme where only those on the top profit — which is illegal in Canada.

Gift cards

While gift cards are a popular and convenient way to give a gift, they should also be considered like cash — once they are exchanged, it is unlikely that you are getting your money back.

"Gift cards are not meant for payments and no legitimate business or organization will request these; especially with a time pressure," the CAFC wrote.

Scammers are also partaking in what's being referred to as "card draining," which involves removing the silver lining that covers the security code from the back of gift cards, taking the security code, and replacing the silver strip for an unsuspecting shopper to purchase.

Counterfeit merchandise

Scammers can easily create websites that look like legitimate manufacturers and offer items at a huge discount. Make sure to look out for huge and flashy discount ads that direct you to websites that from the surface, look like real manufacturers.

The CAFC advises thoroughly researching a website before purchasing from it, searching for warnings posted online about the seller or website, and looking for red flags on the website.

Charity scams

While the holiday season is often a time for many to make charitable donations to those in need, scammers look to capitalize on this.

These scams involve any false, deceptive, misleading, or fraudulent solicitation for a donation to a charity, association, federation, or religious cause. Make sure to refuse high-pressure requests for donations, ask for written information about the charity, and do your own research.

Remember to always ask the solicitor for the charitable tax number and confirm their registration with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) or by phone at 1-800-267-2384.

Romance scams

If you're searching for love this holiday season, make sure to watch out for people entering a relationship with you for the sole purpose of taking your money or personal information.

During this time of year, attractive fake identities have been known to lure people into a web of lies spun with loving messages and sweet promises. "They will say anything in order to gain your trust and, consequently, access to your wallet," the CAFC warns.

Selling goods and services online

If you're an online shopper or seller, be aware that not all offers are trustworthy. Make sure to be suspicious of customers offering to pay more than the asking price, and when selling goods and services online, always confirm that you have received a real payment before sending the product.

Fraudsters will also target anyone selling a vehicle online, so make sure to use reputable websites if a vehicle history report is required.

Prize notifications

During the holiday season, you might receive a letter or call with "good news" that you've won millions of dollars or a luxury vehicle. Scammers will ask you to confirm personal details and cover a few fees before your winnings are "delivered."

Remember, if you didn't enter a contest or raffle, you can't win. In Canada, if there are fees associated with a prize, they are removed from the total winnings, and you are never required to pay fees in advance.

Identity theft and fraud

During all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, keep your wallet close to you and cover your PIN. Also, don't share your passwords or provide your personal information on impulse.

The CAFC recommends contacting your financial institutions and credit bureaus as soon as you notice suspicious or authorized activity, re-routed mail, bills from service providers you don't use, or letters approving or declining credit applications you did not authorize.

Cellphone and internet service provider scam

If you're looking to purchase a new cellphone this holiday season, be suspicious of incoming calls claiming to be from your service provider. Always ensure that you have the official number for your service provider and make the outgoing call yourself.

Phishing emails and texts

Be wary of messages claiming to be from a reputable source like a financial institution, telecommunications company, service provider, or shipping company asking you to submit or confirm your information.

This type of scam often includes a malicious link, according to the CAFC.

Emergency

If you're distracted by all the frenzy during the holidays, it might be easy to mistake a call from a scammer as one of your "supposed loved ones" reaching out to you because they need money.

"Resist the urge to act immediately and verify the person's identity by making the outgoing call you have listed for them in your contact list," the CAFC recommends.

Crypto investment scams

During the holiday season, fraudsters are known to use social media and websites to lure Canadians into crypto investments. Prior to investing, make sure to ask for information on the investment and research the team behind the offer.

You can also verify if the company is registered by using the National Registration Tool.