Happy, almost holidays. As anticipated, I have updates.

To recap from last week, Lance is officially over. After our date at Crow's Theatre, I never heard from him again. Am I surprised? Not really.

I was in need of a fun night, no bizarre dates. A couple of friends and I went out on King West where the first chronicle actually began. We hopped from place to place and ended up at country bar Paris Texas. Packed like sardines, we spent a good fifteen minutes just trying to get out of there!

In line for a different bar, I met "Chad." Chad was hyper and very personable. "We've been waiting in this line for ages," he said, explaining how it's harder for guys to get in anywhere.

"Could I get your Instagram?" asked Chad. He was on his way out after his friends gave up on trying to get in. He messaged me later, asking if I got home okay, and then proceeded to ask me on a date.

A Date At The Distillery

I saw Chad standing by the entrance of the Distillery Christmas Market on his phone. I texted him to look up, and he smiled while pulling out a single rose. "For you. You reminded me of a red rose when I saw you that night."

It was a sweet gesture, and I thanked him. "So, speaking of nights out, how was the rest of your night?" I asked as we made our way in. There were crowds of people everywhere; you had to walk at a snail's pace. "It was fun, but I'd rather be on a date with a girl like you."

Flattered, I smiled and switched the subject, asking where we should head first. "I am the Christmas King!" yelled Chad. "I know this place like the back of my hand, let me show you around."

"The Christmas King?" I couldn't help but laugh; I had never heard such a comment.

Chad was serious. "Let me tell you, something princess, Christmas is my holiday. If things go well between us, you'll be coming to my mother's Christmas dinner every year."

I tried to conceal my confused/concerned/frightened face. As we pushed our way through the crowds Chad yelled, "Ay people, move it! I'm on a date; if I don't feed her, she won't go out with me again!"

"Ignore him!" I yelled.

Chad continued to grin. "I need to show you a good time, beautiful, now c'mon I'm taking you to get hot chocolate."

We walked around, and the delicious scents of waffles and baked goods filled the air. I loved the lights and how festive it felt. Everyone around us seemed to be on a date or with family.

Chad noticed a red sleigh, and suggested we sit there for a bit. I wasn't opposed to resting my feet so agreed. Chad put his arm around me as we sat down and pulled out his camera. "Smile!" he said. I covered my face, "I hate pictures!"

Chad protested. "We can hang this up one day." He clicked the camera button while I forced a fake smile. "Now, a silly one!" said Chad. I held up a peace sign, and Chad flashed a bulgy eyed duck face.

I wasn't sure what to be more concerned about, his comments or poses.

We then got up, and Chad was insistent on getting hot chocolate from Balzac's. I ordered the s'mores hot chocolate, which looked amazing. It was topped with whipped cream, a toasted marshmallow, graham cracker, and chocolate syrup. Chad rushed, taking a big sip of his drink, "OW S**T!" he yelped, "Hot, hot! Help!" Chad said with his tongue half out.

I raced back to the hot chocolate spot, and got Chad some water. He glugged until he finished the entire bottle and then took a big breath. "I'm sorry about that; I ruined our date, didn't I? You'll probably block me after this. They all do."

"No, I wouldn't do that, but uh, maybe I should pay for my drink."

"I refuse," said Chad. "I am paying for my future girlfriend's hot chocolate like a man."

I knew I had to end this right then and there formally. "You have such a big heart, but I just don't think I'm ready for the commitment you're looking for."

"So when do you think you'll be ready?"

Chad didn't get the message. "I just don't think we're the right match. I'm really sorry; I know you'll find the right girl soon though."

Chad gave a solemn nod, "I suppose I'll take the cash for your hot chocolate then."

Thankful, to be ending this odd date right then and there, I reached into my wallet giving Chad change. "Here!" I stashed it in his hand, and then ran off, melting into the sea of people.

Do you think I was too hard on Chad? It felt like he was getting carried away; planning the future on the first date was way too much.

As the holidays approach and the year ends, this is my last chronicle for blogTO. I want to wish those who have followed along happy holidays and a very merry Christmas.

It was a pleasure to share my experiences and wacky stories. I hope they have been able to bring a smile to your faces! I am hopeful for 2024 and what is in store.