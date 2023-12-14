It's Thursday, which means it's time for a date update!

I thought that last week was the end of "Lance," that I was for sure ghosted. But, after a few days passed, my phone buzzed while I was out with a friend. Across the screen the name Lance lit up. I was shocked, uncertain whether to pick up. "Answer him!" cried my friend.

"Hello?" I said, with a hint of coldness. Lance immediately apologized, "If you don’t forgive me, I understand…"

I said all was forgiven, and Lance began to share how he loves theatre and had an extra ticket to see a musical.

"I'd love to take you," he said. I contemplated for a moment but then decided I was in. I thought this would be fun-- a chance to broaden my horizons and see some talent.

The Date Commenced

As we drove, Lance gave me the details for the night. "The place we're going to is called Crow's Theatre; not as mainstream as Mirvish, but it's great and affordable."

Curious, I asked how much and if I should pay him back, but Lance shook his head. "Absolutely not, I'm treating you to this." Each ticket was under $30.00, a true find in this city. But, that's also because we're both under 30 and can get discounted tickets.

Crow's Theatre was past the Danforth, entering Leslieville. You could see it lit up in the night; the sign for Crow's Theatre, and the name of the play, "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812," in red letters.

As we walked in, chairs and tables lined the main entrance, filled with people, old and young. There was a bar with themed drinks for the musical. Lance insisted we get the signature drink, a "Vodkow Comet." The drink was amazing, filled with vodkow (cream vodka), blood orange, and lemon juice and topped with prosecco. 10 out of 10!

The theatre was a small and intimate setting. Smoke filled the air, and the stage decor gave off an old, 1800-esque vibe. We sipped on our drinks, looked around, guessing who was on a date, married, or with friends. Lance and I share a common interest in people watching, so already, our date was off to a great start.

As the lights dimmed, the musical began, and it felt like we were about to embark on a fun journey. The play's plot was exciting; it was 1812, in Moscow, Russia, where the main character, Natasha, was deceived by her love interest. She had agreed to marriage with one man but fell for another, who was supposedly a "scoundrel."

What I loved about this play was how interactive it was. You had audience members pulled in, dancing, singing along creating a sense of community.

The play ended with a standing ovation, Lance and I both blown away by the talent.

We walked back out into the night, filled with excitement and conversation from the show. Was the ending good? Who was your favourite character? So much to discuss. But then, Lance switched our conversation, "Would you want to come over? Just to hang out and talk."

I hesitated. We both stood outside his car for what felt like an eternity. I did think it would be nice to get to know Lance better. At the same time, it felt too soon. I just wasn't comfortable being in such a private setting with someone who was only a stranger a week ago.

"I'd love to, but I just think it's too soon; I hope you can understand," I said gently.

"I get that," said Lance with disappointment. I tried to lighten the mood, to compliment the play, the evening, but it seemed there was a damper on the night. I wondered if I ruined things.

We drove back, making empty small talk, lulls in conversation. For a good portion, there was silence, and one word answers from Lance. As I arrived home, we shared an awkward hug.

"Maybe we can do something next week?" I suggested. Lance took a moment, "That should work." His voice was flat, lacking emotion. We went from such a high to low quite fast. I wasn't sure what to make of the whole situation.

Do you think going to someone's house on the second date is a good or bad idea? As always, I scoured Google to find clarity. Answers were a mixed bag, and going to someone's house on the second date ultimately depends on your own comfort level, which I agree with.

I will say, I am happy to have seen a wonderful show. If you're looking for a hidden gem theatre spot, check out Crow's Theatre. I know I'll be returning!

I do wonder if I'll hear from Lance this time around. I don't know what to expect, but I'm leaving it in his hands. As always, stay tuned and let me know, do you think Lance is a keeper, or should I remain cautious?