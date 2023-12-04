City
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
inglewood drive toronto

Toronto neighbourhood has been taken over by giant inflatable Santas

Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
A Toronto neighbourhood has been taken over with dozens of giant inflatable Santas.

Every holiday season, there are a few things Toronto residents know to expect; the Distillery District Winter Village, the City Hall Cavalcade of lights and, of course, Inglewood Drive's tradition of putting up massive Santa inflatables on every lawn.

This year is no different. The tradition that began in 2013 is back, marking the tenth year of the Moore Park street spreading holiday cheer while collecting donations for Daily Bread Food Bank.

kringlewood toronto

Collection boxes for food bank donations are set up outside of some homes.

The tradition usually sees nearly every house on the street adorned with a towering Saint Nick of their own, but this year's Kringlewood display appears slightly more sparse than years prior. 

kringlewood toronto

Santas line the intersection of Inglewood Drive and Glenrose Avenue in Moore Park.

With several of the participating homes displaying "For Sale" signs, the future of this beloved tradition may be in jeopardy if new residents of the neighbourhood don't opt to participate or shell out the $50 to $250 for the inflatable.

kringlewood toronto

Some Inglewood Drive residents accentuate their Santa with other holiday accoutrements. 

With that said, Kringlewood is a cherished community building tradition in a city that is growing ever larger and more disconnected, and for that reason, along with its charitable commitment to raising food donations, it is one of the city's best Christmastime traditions.

kringlewood toronto

A giant inflatable Santa in front of a local home.

As far as Christmas attractions in the city go, this is one everyone should add to their holiday season bucket list. While the idea of an army of gigantic Santas might sound intimidating at first, it quickly fills even the most Grinchy with feelings of warmth and nostalgia. And it's free.

kringlewood toronto

Santas dotting the streets in Kringlewood.

Go see the magic for yourself on Inglewood Drive between St Clair East and Rosedale Heights.

Lead photo by

Phoebe Knight
