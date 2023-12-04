Toronto neighbourhood has been taken over by giant inflatable Santas

A Toronto neighbourhood has been taken over with dozens of giant inflatable Santas.

Every holiday season, there are a few things Toronto residents know to expect; the Distillery District Winter Village, the City Hall Cavalcade of lights and, of course, Inglewood Drive's tradition of putting up massive Santa inflatables on every lawn.

This year is no different. The tradition that began in 2013 is back, marking the tenth year of the Moore Park street spreading holiday cheer while collecting donations for Daily Bread Food Bank.

The tradition usually sees nearly every house on the street adorned with a towering Saint Nick of their own, but this year's Kringlewood display appears slightly more sparse than years prior.

With several of the participating homes displaying "For Sale" signs, the future of this beloved tradition may be in jeopardy if new residents of the neighbourhood don't opt to participate or shell out the $50 to $250 for the inflatable.

With that said, Kringlewood is a cherished community building tradition in a city that is growing ever larger and more disconnected, and for that reason, along with its charitable commitment to raising food donations, it is one of the city's best Christmastime traditions.

As far as Christmas attractions in the city go, this is one everyone should add to their holiday season bucket list. While the idea of an army of gigantic Santas might sound intimidating at first, it quickly fills even the most Grinchy with feelings of warmth and nostalgia. And it's free.

Go see the magic for yourself on Inglewood Drive between St Clair East and Rosedale Heights.