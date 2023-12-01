City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
hoodmaps toronto

Online map charts Toronto neighbourhoods by stereotypes

Ever wondered what living in your neighbourhood might say about you? Well, this online map provides insightful, humourous (and sometimes, offensive) depictions of what it means to live in different parts of Toronto. 

Hoodmaps, developed by Pieter Levels, originally aimed to assist visitors in new cities to avoid touristy areas and explore more authentic parts of global cities. 

While similar maps have been developed before, Hoodmaps' labelling of certain neighbourhoods in each city is laid on top of an interactive, zoomable map, which uses crowdsourced data to come up with its creative descriptions. 

Users also have the power to navigate each city based on office, hipster, rich, university, tourist and "normie" areas. 

However, with the ability for anyone to tweak the labels, some descriptions have moved into offensive territory, so for the purposes of this article, we'll just stick to the funny ones that have been widely up-voted by other users. 

From Dundas Square (also referred to as the "Time Square for Canadians" on the map) to Summerhill (where the map suggests you'll find "the good LCBO"), you're sure to get lost for hours hovering over all the diverse neighbourhoods in the city. 

Here is what the interactive map had to say about some other areas in Toronto: 

  • Queen and Spadina = most entertaining McDonald's 
  • Eglinton Avenue = forever under construction
  • Distillery District = all the beers
  • Billy Bishop Airport = NYC teleportation station 
  • University of Toronto St. George campus = stress pheromones 
  • Port Lands = party in a bathing suit 
  • The Danforth = Greek hipsters with kids 
  • Scarborough Bluffs = couples banging in cars 
  • Sherway Gardens = that one mall from Mean Girls 
  • Baldwin Village = squirrels fighting rats over garbage 
  • Fort York = housing crisis bait 
  • High Park = oxygen, cherry blossoms sometimes
  • Roncesvalles = cute houses and stroller show 
  • Liberty Village = where people who think they're hip live 
  • Park Lawn and Lake Shore = oh, another condo? 
Hoodmaps 
