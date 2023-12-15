A drab grey box in Toronto is somehow a favourite at design awards

Despite all the flashy new designs popping up around Toronto, one project has unexpectedly outshined the rest of the city's impressive developments on the awards stage, and no, it's not a condo, transit project, or public park — it's actually an emergency power generator.

That's right, a recent design from Toronto-based studio RDH Architects has cleaned up on the awards stage recently, earning a Toronto Urban Design Award, The Plan Award and an Interior Design Best of the Year award with its simple, contemporary exterior.

The architecture studio was commissioned by Metrolinx to design the Scott Street Interlocking Signal Tower Generator — with a budget of $1.8 million — to replace a decommissioned one that serviced Toronto's Union Station.

The generator is on Toronto's westbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp to Yonge Street, immediately adjacent to the historic Scott Street Interlocking Signal Tower.

Designed in 1930 for the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) by John Wilson Orrock, the Chief Engineer of Buildings, Scott Street is one of three signal towers built in Toronto for the CPR during the same era.

The building is considered a significant piece of heritage infrastructure, with its Italianate round-topped windows, square tower, and hipped roof.

The generator tower, comprised of a generator, a structural system, and a naturally ventilating skin, looks a lot more contemporary than its historic neighbour.

In order to respect the building's heritage architecture, a careful analysis was made to inform the generator's perception, scale and footprint.

The result, although simple, features lightly polished aluminum, LEDs throughout, and a shimmering exterior that was designed for longevity.

The building itself is essentially passive, as the only ventilation and cooling is through the facade panels that can be either opened or closed in response to the requirements of the generator.

"Our overall goal was to renew appreciation for not only the Scott Street Tower, but also to draw renewed interest towards what are often overlooked, but highly essential, pieces of engineering and infrastructure within the urban context," a release from the architecture studio reads.

On top of its award wins, the project was also a 2022 Architizer International Design Awards finalist, and received an honourable mention at the 2022 Chicago Athenaeum International Awards of Excellence.