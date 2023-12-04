Toronto home lights up street with over-the-top Christmas lights display

Toronto's most outrageous Christmas light display is back for its 24th year of spreading holiday spirit while raising money in support of Sick Kids.

The De Sario festival of lights is widely regarded as one of the city's most over-the-top home Christmas light displays, and this year they've certainly defended that title.

The event officially kicked off on Saturday, Dec. 2, with a block party including a countdown to the official light up and free pizza and Tim Horton's coffee for all who attended. Notable attendees to the lighting party included representatives from SickKids hospital, which the light show is a fundraiser for, as well as MP for York Centre and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Ya'ara Saks.

The buzz of Christmas revelry could be felt throughout the crowd on 165 Benjamin Boake Trail as the lights turned on for the first time this season, drenching the entire street in the glow of over 50,000 LED lights and dozens of inflatables.

"This is what the spirit of Christmas and the holiday is all about," reads the caption on a video from the De Sario family's Instagram of this year's lighting ceremony, "for all who celebrate joy, happiness, peace and most of all love ... this is for you."

The event is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. every day, and runs until Jan. 6.